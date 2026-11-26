Key Moments

OCBC Bank flags easing oil prices and stronger equity flows as factors bolstering INR after a challenging period.

The bank maintains its end-2026 Brent crude forecast at USD100/bbl, while expecting more meaningful oil-related relief for India in 2027.

OCBC projects USD/INR at 92.10 by end-2027, with RBI reserve rebuilding anticipated to moderate, but not stop, INR appreciation.

External Backdrop Turns More Constructive for INR

OCBC Bank FX Strategist Sim Moh Siong points to an improving external environment for the Indian Rupee (INR), noting that softer oil prices and firmer equity inflows are helping the currency stabilize after what is described as a difficult year. Tighter foreign exchange rules introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the possibility of future debt inflows are also identified as supportive elements for INR performance. OCBC expects USD/INR to reach 92.10 by the end of 2027, although the bank cautions that efforts to replenish foreign exchange reserves are likely to temper the speed of any INR gains.

Oil Market Risks Persist Before Expected 2027 Relief

OCBC underscores that near-term risks from the oil market have not disappeared. According to the bank, recent attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure and renewed disruption around the Strait of Hormuz have reignited concerns over supply, leaving room for renewed upside in crude prices. Reflecting this risk, OCBC states, We retain our end-2026 Brent forecast of USD100/bbl, as the prospects for a near-term negotiated settlement with Iran remain limited.

Looking further ahead, OCBC anticipates a more favorable oil dynamic for India: But we expect more relief in 2027. Lower oil prices over the course of next year, supported by better prospects for de-escalation and additional Gulf export capacity, should improve India’s terms of trade and reduce demand for USD from oil importers. That should provide a more durable tailwind for the INR.

Debt Flows and Index Inclusion Prospects

Beyond commodities, OCBC highlights the potential role of fixed income flows in strengthening the rupee. The bank notes, Debt flows offer another potential catalyst. India’s possible inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index remains under review rather than assured, but eventual inclusion could materially broaden foreign demand for Indian government bonds.

Such an outcome could support sustained foreign participation in India’s sovereign debt market, adding another structural source of demand for INR assets if it materializes.

USD/INR Outlook and Role of RBI Intervention

OCBC summarizes its currency view with a specific forecast and a note of caution regarding the adjustment path: We forecast USD/INR at 92.10 by end-2027. The path lower is unlikely to be smooth. As appreciation pressures build, the RBI is likely to use periods of INR strength to rebuild FX reserves after an extended period of intervention.

The bank adds that such activity from the central bank is expected to moderate, but not fundamentally reverse, the rupee’s prospective gains: That should slow, rather than derail, the INR’s recovery.

Summary of Key Projections