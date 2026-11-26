Key Moments

Altria stated it was evaluating a potential all-cash offer for Imperial Brands.

The company disclosed it was in talks with a third party regarding a possible purchase of part of Imperial Brands’ business.

Both the potential offer and the asset discussions were described as possible rather than finalized transactions.

Altria Evaluates Potential Imperial Brands Takeover

Nov 26 (Reuters) – Altria on Thursday said it was considering a possible cash offer for Britain’s Imperial Brands, adding that it was also in discussions with a third party over its possible acquisition of part of Imperial Brands’ business.

Transaction Elements Under Consideration

The announcement indicated that Altria was looking at two possible transaction paths involving Imperial Brands: a full cash bid for the UK company and a separate potential deal in which a third party might acquire a portion of Imperial Brands’ operations. Altria did not provide further details on structure, timing, or valuation beyond characterizing both actions as under consideration.

Deal Components at a Glance