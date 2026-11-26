Key Moments

Cisco reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of $18.5 billion, up 24% year over year, with non-GAAP EPS of $1.40, up 40% year over year.

Analyst targets now average $128.18 across 17 analysts, compared with a cited last price of $93.99, as several firms adjusted ratings and price objectives following earnings.

CSCO is trading at $94.68, still below key moving averages and resistance levels, with momentum indicators and low volume pointing to an unconfirmed rebound.

Fundamentals Strengthened by Record Quarter

Cisco delivered first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings on November 12, 2026, reporting record revenue of $18.5 billion, an increase of 24% compared with the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS also reached a record at $1.40, representing 40% year-over-year growth.

The company raised its full-year fiscal 2027 outlook for both revenue and non-GAAP EPS. Cisco also increased its projected AI infrastructure revenue from hyperscaler customers to $9 billion in fiscal 2027, more than twice the level it expects for fiscal 2026. These updates have reshaped how the market is weighing Cisco’s improved operating performance against its relatively subdued share price.

Analyst Community Resets Expectations

Following the results, several research houses adjusted their views on Cisco.

Firm Action Rating New Target Previous Target Date Key Rationale HSBC Upgrade Buy (from Hold) $133 $120 November 17 Cited strong results, growth, and valuation Wells Fargo Target cut Overweight (unchanged) $130 $150 November 13 Pointed to broader market compression while acknowledging a strong quarter and better guidance Evercore ISI Target cut Outperform (unchanged) $130 $150 November 24 Maintained positive rating but reduced price objective

According to TipRanks data cited in the article, the average target across 17 analysts stands at $128.18, compared with a referenced last price of $93.99, highlighting a sizable implied upside based on those projections.

Price Action Shows a Rebound, Not a Full Turnaround

CSCO is trading at $94.68, reflecting a 2.44% gain over the past 24 hours within a range of $91.15 to $94.97. Despite the recent bounce, the stock remains below several important trend indicators.

The price is still under the Bollinger middle band at $95.58 and has not reclaimed the 20-day simple moving average at $95.58, the 26-day exponential moving average at $97.45, or the 50-day simple moving average at $103.25. This configuration indicates that, while the latest move is constructive, the broader downtrend has not yet reversed.

On a shorter horizon, conditions appear more favorable. The 7-day simple moving average, at $93.93, sits below the current price, and CSCO is trading above the pivot level at $93.60. This alignment helps keep the near-term recovery scenario intact, but the price still needs to push through immediate resistance at $96.05 and then stronger resistance at $97.42 for the pattern to look like more than a standard relief rally.

Momentum and Volatility Point to an Unconfirmed Move

Cisco’s daily RSI stands at 43.31, a neutral reading that tilts slightly toward weakness rather than strength. The MACD remains negative at -2.4008, and the histogram is flat at 0.0000, suggesting that bullish momentum has not yet taken control.

Stochastic %K is at 38.19, with %D at 30.55, indicating that there is room for additional upside but not enough evidence yet to characterize the current rebound as a fully developed move.

Fourteen-day average true range (ATR(14)) is $3.32, signaling moderate volatility. For any breakout above resistance levels to sustain, price action would likely need to expand beyond the current band centered in the mid-$90s to avoid stalling.

Key Technical Levels Under Scrutiny

Market participants are closely monitoring specific support, resistance, and pivot levels that frame Cisco’s short-term trading setup.

Level Type Price Immediate support $92.23 Strong support $89.78 Pivot $93.60 Immediate resistance $96.05 Strong resistance $97.42

As long as CSCO holds above the pivot at $93.60, the short-term recovery narrative remains intact. A break below that level, followed by a move under $92.23, would undermine confidence in the post-earnings bounce and make the setup appear increasingly fragile.

Volume and Derivatives: Limited Confirmation So Far

The current move is occurring against a light volume backdrop. The referenced regime characterizes this as a low-volume advance at 0.41x the 5-day average, signaling that participation has been relatively muted. While this does not invalidate the price action, it increases the need for stronger volume to confirm any sustained trend change.

In the derivatives market, Binance perpetual futures funding is described as neutral at 0.0000%, indicating an absence of pronounced directional bias from leveraged positioning. With futures not leaning clearly bullish or bearish, the primary signal remains the underlying spot price behavior: robust earnings and upgraded forecasts provide a stronger fundamental case, but the chart still requires higher volume and a decisive break above nearby resistance for investors to treat the rebound as a more durable shift rather than a short-term reaction.