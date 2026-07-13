Bitcoin Slides as Geopolitical Tensions Hit Risk Appetite

Key Moments

Bitcoin declined 1.8% to $62,853.4 by 00:26 ET (04:26 GMT), staying under pressure alongside broader crypto markets.

Renewed U.S.-Iran hostilities and uncertainty over the status of the Strait of Hormuz have intensified risk aversion and lifted oil prices.

Bitcoin ETFs have recorded eight consecutive weeks of outflows, while a key U.S. crypto bill, the Clarity Act, has stalled in Congress.

Risk-Off Mood Hits Bitcoin and Major Tokens

Bitcoin traded lower on Monday as investors shied away from speculative assets amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The world’s largest cryptocurrency was down 1.8% at $62,853.4 by 00:26 ET (04:26 GMT), extending recent declines.

Losses were not limited to Bitcoin. The broader digital asset market also weakened, carrying over selling pressure from the weekend and leaving many major tokens hovering near their lowest levels of the year.

Geopolitical Tensions and Inflation Fears Pressure Crypto

Renewed hostilities between the U.S. and Iran weighed heavily on sentiment after both sides exchanged a fresh round of attacks over the weekend. Markets were further unsettled by conflicting statements about the status of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping lane.

U.S. officials said the waterway remained open, while Iran stated that the crossing was largely closed. The uncertainty helped drive oil prices sharply higher, stoking worries over energy-related inflation and the potential implications for interest rates in the U.S. and other major economies.

Concerns that higher rates reduce the appeal of non-yielding, speculative assets have been a persistent drag on cryptocurrencies since the onset of the U.S.-Iran war. Against this backdrop, Bitcoin continued to trade at levels about 50% below an October record high, reflecting depressed sentiment toward the asset class.

Investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence-related equities also drew capital away from digital assets, further eroding demand for crypto exposure.

Institutional Flows Show Persistent Weakness

Institutional interest in Bitcoin has softened notably. Data from SoSoValue showed that Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have recorded eight straight weeks of capital outflows, underscoring a sustained retreat by larger investors from the crypto space.

Altcoins Track Bitcoin Lower

Altcoins largely followed Bitcoin into the red on Monday, as the sector lacked fresh positive catalysts. U.S. regulatory developments, which had previously offered support to crypto markets, remained murky. Progress on a closely watched congressional proposal – the Clarity Act – stalled, adding to the uncertainty.