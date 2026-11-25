Key Moments

Oracle (ORCL) ended its latest 24-hour session at $105.56, down 7.51%, after trading between $114.37 and $105.36.

The stock is now below its 7-day, 20-day, and 50-day simple moving averages, reinforcing a weak near-term trend setup.

Binance perpetual futures show rising open interest and a bullish long/short skew, indicating active dip buying despite a negative spot trend.

Technical Picture: Trend Weakness Dominates

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) finished its most recent 24-hour trading window at $105.56, a decline of 7.51%, after moving within a $114.37 to $105.36 intraday range. The closing level leaves the stock trading beneath several important trend gauges: the 7-day simple moving average (SMA) at $107.38, the 20-day SMA at $115.89, and the 50-day SMA at $125.19. This configuration forms a bearish moving-average stack, typically associated with ongoing trend deterioration rather than a clear sign of a completed bottoming process.

Momentum readings show stress, but not outright capitulation. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.13, which is technically neutral but leaning toward the lower end of the band. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stands in negative territory at -5.3821, and the stochastic oscillator reads 17.18, indicating a short-term oversold condition. Price is also approaching the lower Bollinger Band at $101.13, a zone that often attracts mean-reversion interest.

Key Price Levels and Volatility Context

The current chart structure highlights several levels that traders are likely watching closely. On the downside, immediate support is identified at $102.49, with a stronger support area near $99.42. On the upside, the first objective is a move back above a pivot level at $108.43, followed by immediate resistance at $111.50. A more meaningful repair of the technical profile would require a sustained break back through the 20-day SMA at $115.89 and then into a heavier resistance zone around $117.44.

Volatility remains a central consideration. The 14-day Average True Range (ATR(14)) is $6.73, indicating that ORCL can still move enough in a single session to quickly invalidate tight intraday levels. In practice, such a volatility backdrop makes narrow stop-loss strategies more vulnerable if trading activity picks up.

Indicator / Level Value Implication Last close $105.56 Down 7.51% in latest 24-hour stretch Intraday range $114.37 – $105.36 Wide session range 7-day SMA $107.38 Price below – near-term weakness 20-day SMA $115.89 Key trend repair level 50-day SMA $125.19 Longer-term resistance reference RSI (14-day) 38.13 Neutral, leaning soft MACD -5.3821 Momentum negative Stochastic 17.18 Short-term oversold Lower Bollinger Band $101.13 Potential mean-reversion area ATR(14) $6.73 Elevated trading range potential Support – initial $102.49 First downside line in the sand Support – stronger $99.42 Deeper downside reference Pivot resistance $108.43 First recovery hurdle Resistance $111.50 Next upside barrier Resistance zone $117.44 Heavier overhead supply

Derivatives Positioning: Futures Skew Backs Dip Buyers

Data from Binance perpetual futures points to a market that is adding risk rather than just unwinding it. The funding rate is described as neutral, indicating that neither longs nor shorts face a clear cost advantage. Open interest increased 7.89% to 92,566.14 contracts, which is consistent with new positions being initiated.

Positioning metrics show a clear bullish bias among futures traders. Across global Binance perpetual futures accounts, 66.6% of positions are long versus 33.4% short. Among top-trader accounts, the skew is even more pronounced, with 76.0% long and 24.0% short. Taker flow also tilts to the buy side, with a taker buy/sell ratio of 1.2199. Together, these data points suggest that participants are actively buying into weakness, although this activity has not yet reversed the underlying spot trend while the price remains capped below identified resistance levels.

Fundamental and Analyst Backdrop

On the company side, a key dated development cited is Oracle’s November 20 statement that it has secured the financing necessary to support its OpenAI contract and that its overall financing, including vendor financing, is in place. This clarification helps remove uncertainty related to funding execution and keeps focus on operational delivery rather than financing risk.

Where provided, analyst views remain favorable. Stephens upgraded Oracle to Overweight on November 2 and increased its price target to $213 from $185. In separate commentary, Bernstein is noted as reiterating an Outperform rating with a $325 target on November 11. Additional sources referenced include Stockanalysis, which reports a consensus of 42 analysts with an average target of $236.18, and Benzinga, which cites 29 analysts with an average target of $250.91. These figures outline a constructive longer-term outlook but do not negate the near-term technical damage evident in the current price action.

What Could Shift the Technical Narrative

From a tactical perspective, an improvement in ORCL’s setup would begin with a move back above $108.43, followed by a break through $111.50 and then a recovery of the 20-day SMA at $115.89. Such a sequence would signal the start of a more credible repair of the existing downtrend.

On the downside, failure to maintain support at $102.49 would expose the lower Bollinger Band near $101.13, followed by the stronger support level around $99.42. Should these supports fail amid rising volume, the current oversold readings – especially the low stochastic level – could persist for longer than short-term dip buyers may anticipate.