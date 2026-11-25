Key Moments

Apple reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $114.5 billion and diluted EPS of $2.10, both exceeding expectations cited by CNBC.

The company guided gross margin to 45%-46% for the current quarter, under the 46.3% Street forecast cited by CNBC, shifting attention to profitability.

Derivatives and futures data show a skew toward short positioning, with a global long/short ratio of 0.4436 and 24-hour open interest down 14.58%.

Post-Earnings Narrative Shifts to Margin Guidance

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) delivered a fiscal fourth-quarter performance that exceeded expectations on the top and bottom lines, but investor attention has moved quickly to the company’s guidance for profitability.

The company reported revenue of $114.5 billion, an increase of 12% year over year, and diluted earnings per share of $2.10, up 14%, based on Apple’s Nov. 2 release. Both metrics came in ahead of consensus figures cited by CNBC. However, for the current quarter, Apple projected a gross margin range of 45% to 46%, below the 46.3% Street estimate referenced by CNBC.

This divergence is critical for sentiment. The earnings beat reinforces the underlying growth and profitability profile, but the softer gross margin outlook limits room for valuation multiple expansion unless developments in product mix, pricing, or cost efficiency provide upside versus expectations.

Technical Picture: Uptrend Intact, Short-Term Signals Mixed

AAPL is trading at $351.97, up 0.18% on the session. The stock is currently positioned just above its 20-day simple moving average at $351.22 and its 7-day simple moving average at $350.34. The 50-day average sits at $346.23, while the 200-day average is notably lower at $322.03, indicating that the broader uptrend remains in place.

In the shorter term, the technical setup is less straightforward. The alignment of the moving averages is characterized as short-term distribution because the 7-day average is below the 20-day average. Relative strength index (RSI) stands at 53.04, indicating a neutral momentum backdrop, and the MACD histogram is flat at 0.0000, pointing to a lack of directional momentum. The stock is also hovering just above a key pivot at $351.11, a level that is important for confirming the near-term direction.

Key Price Levels and Trading Range

Market participants are watching a defined set of upside and downside levels that frame the current trading range. Immediate resistance is located at $355.76, followed by a stronger resistance band at $359.54. The upper Bollinger Band sits slightly higher at $360.69.

On the downside, initial support is identified at $347.33. Below that, more substantial support is seen at $342.68, with the lower Bollinger Band at $341.74. The daily Average True Range (ATR 14) is $6.84, suggesting that typical intraday price swings can still be large enough to test both ends of this range.

A decisive move above $355.76 would enhance the short-term technical outlook and keep the post-earnings bias tilted higher. Conversely, a break below $351.11, followed by a loss of $347.33, would imply that investors are still recalibrating to the margin guidance rather than rewarding the earnings outperformance.

Metric / Level Value Last price $351.97 7-day SMA $350.34 20-day SMA $351.22 50-day SMA $346.23 200-day SMA $322.03 RSI 53.04 MACD histogram 0.0000 Pivot $351.11 Immediate resistance $355.76 Next resistance $359.54 Upper Bollinger Band $360.69 Immediate support $347.33 Stronger support $342.68 Lower Bollinger Band $341.74 Daily ATR(14) $6.84

Analyst Views: Higher Targets, But Divided Conviction

Sell-side commentary remains generally constructive, though not uniformly bullish on the upside potential from current levels. According to Investing.com on Nov. 4, Bernstein increased its price target on Apple shares to $380 from $370 and reiterated an Outperform rating, highlighting Apple’s role as a consumer gateway to AI and ongoing market-share gains in smartphones and PCs.

Daiwa Capital Markets also raised its target, moving to $375 from $335 while maintaining an outperform rating, as reported by CNBC on Nov. 6. However, Daiwa flagged a potential moderation in the stock’s momentum once the near-term channel-fill phase passes, pointing to more challenging comparisons and rising memory costs later on.

Data from stockanalysis.com, based on 45 analysts surveyed by S&P Global, shows a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $345.63, a low target of $250, and a high of $425. The wide dispersion of targets underscores that opinions vary meaningfully regarding how much of Apple’s future trajectory is already embedded in the current share price.