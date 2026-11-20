Key Moments

Moderna (MRNA) last traded at $198.26, slipping 0.10% over 24 hours and remaining below both short- and medium-term trend averages.

Analyst price targets are widely dispersed, from $102 to $305, with a consensus Hold rating and an average target of $164.53.

Technical signals show weakened momentum and washed-out oscillators, while futures positioning and flow data present a mixed picture.

Price Action and Technical Context

Moderna (MRNA) is trading at $198.26, down 0.10% over the last 24 hours, within an intraday range of $205.39 to $190.30. The stock is hovering just below a pivot at $197.98 and remains capped by nearby resistance at $205.67, with notable support identified at $182.89.

The price is currently sitting beneath key short- and medium-term moving averages, leaving bullish participants with the burden of demonstrating control. The 7-day simple moving average (SMA) stands at $208.22, while the 20-day SMA is at $230.69, and both are positioned above the current share price, consistent with a short-term distribution backdrop.

Momentum indicators reflect a cautious tone. The relative strength index (RSI) is at 39.36, indicating neutral but weakening momentum. The MACD reads -5.1053 with a flat, zero-value histogram, pointing to lackluster follow-through rather than a decisive reversal. Stochastic readings, at 8.77 and 7.01, are deeply oversold, which can underpin a rebound if buyers can reassert themselves above resistance.

Bollinger Bands and Volatility Signals

Bollinger Band positioning supports the view of a pressured, but not extended, price structure. The stock is trading near the lower Bollinger Band at $186.37, with %B at 0.1342, indicating that shares are closer to the lower edge of the recent range rather than testing the upper band.

Average True Range (ATR) sits at $13.01, underscoring the potential for relatively swift price swings that could quickly invalidate tight intraday trading plans.

Analyst Targets Highlight Fundamental Disagreement

Analyst opinions on Moderna are far from aligned. Data from StockAnalysis, based on 23 analysts polled by S&P Global, indicate a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.53, which is below the current trading level.

Individual firm targets show a wide dispersion:

Firm Rating New Price Target Prior Price Target Morgan Stanley Equal-Weight $200 $95 JPMorgan Underweight $102 $77 Piper Sandler Overweight $305 Not specified

The spread between a $102 target and a $305 target underscores that the market is not anchored to a single earnings or valuation thesis for MRNA at this stage.

Futures Positioning and Flow Dynamics

On Binance perpetual futures, open interest increased 15.74% to 10,747.09 contracts, with open interest value at $2.46 million. This reflects a build-up of positions, though the data do not specify whether these are predominantly directional bets or hedging activity. Funding remains neutral at 0.0000%.

Long/short positioning leans slightly bearish. Globally, 49.3% of accounts are long versus 50.7% short, while top traders are 48.7% long and 51.3% short. Taker flow is more clearly skewed, with a buy/sell ratio of 0.7802 over the latest 1-hour window, signaling stronger aggressive selling during that period.

Key Levels to Watch

For a meaningful rebound, MRNA would first need to push through resistance at $205.67 and then reclaim $213.07. If price stalls below those levels, price action continues to reflect a mean-reversion trade within a mild downtrend rather than a sustained upside breakout.

On the downside, a move below $190.58 would open the door to a test of $182.89, which is a key support area. A break there would likely force market participants to reassess whether support at the lower Bollinger Band region is holding or starting to give way.