Honda ties up with Hanwa to secure battery metals supply

Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267) said on Tuesday that it had tied up with trading company Hanwa Co (8078), as it seeks to ensure a steady supply of metals used in batteries for electrified vehicles.

Under the partnership, the Japanese auto maker will gain access to essential metals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium in the medium to long term.

Hanwa was selected as a partner due to its strength in resource procurement, Honda said.

Earlier in 2022, the auto maker announced an objective to roll out 30 electrified vehicle models across the globe and to manufacture more than 2 million electric vehicles per year by 2030.

