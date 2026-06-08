Micron Rebounds as AI Memory Optimism Eases Rate Fears

Key Moments

Micron Technology shares climbed 6.9% in pre-market trading after sliding more than 13% in the prior session.

A new multi-year AI memory partnership between Nvidia and SK Hynix is boosting sentiment toward the broader memory segment.

Micron’s HBM output through fiscal 2026 is fully allocated under long-term contracts, with the company targeting record revenue of $33.5 billion for fiscal Q3.

Micron Shares Snap Back After Steep Sector Selloff

Micron Technology stock advanced 6.9% in pre-open trading, staging a strong rebound after a more than 13% drop in the prior session. The earlier decline coincided with a broad de-risking in semiconductor names following Broadcom’s cautious commentary on AI-related revenue and a stronger-than-expected May nonfarm payrolls report.

The latest move suggests investors are re-evaluating whether the previous selloff in Micron was excessive in light of what is described as a solid fundamental outlook for the memory chip producer.

AI Memory Partnership Lifts Sector Sentiment

Over the weekend, a major development emerged for the memory industry. Nvidia and SK Hynix unveiled a multi-year strategic collaboration on Sunday, June 7, focused on building next-generation AI memory solutions across multiple platforms, including Vera Rubin supercomputers, the Vera CPU, RTX Spark PCs, and Jetson Thor robotics systems.

Micron is positioned as a beneficiary of this renewed focus on AI memory. The company holds official certification as an HBM4 supplier for Nvidia’s Vera-Rubin platform, and its entire high-bandwidth memory production through the remainder of fiscal 2026 is already spoken for under long-term agreements.

Analyst Expectations and Earnings Outlook

Analyst sentiment toward Micron remains favorable, with several firms having recently increased their price targets on the stock. These moves come ahead of Micron’s fiscal third-quarter earnings release scheduled for June 24.

For that quarter, Micron has guided to revenue of $33.5 billion, characterized as a record level for the company.

Micron Key Metrics and Milestones Details Pre-market move +6.9% after a prior session decline of more than 13% HBM4 status Certified supplier for Nvidia’s Vera-Rubin platform HBM production visibility All HBM output for the remainder of fiscal 2026 committed under long-term contracts Fiscal Q3 revenue guidance $33.5 billion DRAM price outlook Forecast to rise 58%-63% in Q2 2026

Macro Backdrop: Strong Payrolls and Rate Concerns

The broader equity landscape has been under pressure. On Friday, the Nasdaq lost 4.2% and the S&P 500 declined 2.6% after May payrolls were reported at 172,000, described as more than twice the level anticipated by Wall Street.

This upside surprise increased perceived odds of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike and led to the largest single-day drop in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index seen in months.

Peer Performance and Sector-Wide Rebound

The recovery is not limited to Micron. Other memory and storage companies are also trading higher in pre-market action, including Western Digital, Seagate, and SanDisk, which are all registering gains alongside Micron.

This broad-based uptick suggests that part of the move reflects a sector-level bounce after an unusually steep slide in the previous session.

Sector Snapshot Recent Move Nasdaq -4.2% on Friday S&P 500 -2.6% on Friday Philadelphia Semiconductor Index Largest single-session decline in months on Friday Western Digital, Seagate, SanDisk Gaining in pre-market trading alongside Micron

Drivers of Micron’s Pre-Market Rally

Multiple factors are converging to support Micron’s sharp pre-market advance. The stock is rebounding from what is described as an oversold technical condition after Friday’s pronounced drop. Sentiment toward AI memory has been reinvigorated by the Nvidia-SK Hynix partnership, while Micron continues to benefit from what are characterized as structural demand tailwinds.

Among those tailwinds is a projection that DRAM prices will increase by 58%-63% in Q2 2026. These elements are fueling Micron’s recovery even as investors remain cautious about the macroeconomic outlook ahead of the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting.