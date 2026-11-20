Key Moments

Copper Futures (HG) traded at $5.5195 per lb, down 2.02%, with prices approaching their lowest levels since March.

London Metal Exchange copper was down 1.7% at $12,309 a ton, heading for a weekly drop of about 8%.

Physical markets show acute tightness, with Chinese premiums surging and cargoes being booked from the US to China despite falling futures.

Prices Retreat Toward Recent Lows

Copper prices have come under heavy pressure, retreating to levels last seen in March, even as evidence of tightening physical supply grows. The disconnect between futures pricing and actual availability of metal has become a focal point for traders trying to determine which side of the market will ultimately realign.

As of Nov 20, 7:31 AM EST, Copper Futures (HG) stood at $5.5195 per lb, down 2.02% on the day. The contract hit a session low of $5.443 per lb and currently trades within a 52-week range of $4.9955 to $6.9285 per lb, placing it roughly 20% below its recent high.

Market Performance Overview

Recent performance metrics show a broad-based retreat in copper prices across multiple timeframes:

Timeframe Performance 1 week -9.35% 1 month -16.39% 3 months -14.65% YTD -2.83%

On the London Metal Exchange, copper was quoted 1.7% lower at $12,309 a ton at 10:59 AM local time (per Bloomberg), putting it on track for a weekly decline of about 8%. That drop is described as comparable to the steep moves seen in early Covid and after the 2025 “Liberation Day” tariffs. The September record level of nearly $15,000 a ton now sits about 17% above current prices.