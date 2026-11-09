Sterling Edges Up as Hawkish BoE Counters Strong US Data

Key Moments

GBP/USD advanced toward 1.3370, halting a two-day slide as the British Pound gained support from a hawkish-leaning Bank of England.

The BoE lifted its policy rate by 25 bps to 4.00%, with eight MPC members backing the move and one favoring a larger 50 bps increase.

U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls rose 165,000 in October and the unemployment rate slipped to 4.1%, boosting market-implied odds of a December Fed hike to 79.6%.

GBP/USD Firms as BoE Tightening Bias Supports Sterling

GBP/USD moved higher toward 1.3370 in early Asian trading on Monday, ending a two-session losing streak. The British Pound strengthened against the U.S. Dollar as markets continued to react to a more hawkish-than-anticipated policy stance from the Bank of England (BoE).

The BoE raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.00%, marking its first rate hike in more than three years. Governor Andrew Bailey cited the war in the Middle East, which is driving energy prices higher, as the key consideration for future rate decisions. Market pricing now reflects expectations for three additional rate increases by the end of next year, a more aggressive path than many economists had anticipated.

Bailey noted that the decline in oil prices following market reactions to the U.S. midterm elections would not have altered the BoE’s latest decision, though he acknowledged it “obviously” influences his outlook ahead.

Robust U.S. Jobs Data Tempers Dollar Weakness

On the U.S. side, stronger-than-expected labor market data provided some cushion for the Dollar. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 165,000 in October, up from 60,000 in September and well above the consensus forecast of 65,000. The unemployment rate declined to 4.1% in October from 4.2% in the prior month.

Following the release, interest-rate futures pricing showed a higher probability that the Federal Reserve will raise rates in December. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are now assigning nearly a 79.6% likelihood of a December rate increase, compared with 72.8% before the jobs data.

BoE Tightening Compared With Fed and Inflation Outlook

Analysts at ABN Amro observed that the BoE has moved another step along its tightening path, stating that the central bank “raised the bank rate by 25 bps to 4.00%, matching the upper bound of the 3.75-4.00% Fed Funds Rate range.” They underscored that the decision had strong backing within the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), with “eight members” voting in favor of the 25 bps move and “one preferred a 50-bps increase,” highlighting the committee’s still-hawkish stance.

Looking ahead, ABN Amro noted that the MPC “projected inflation to reach around 5% by mid-2027 and signalled another increase unless the Middle East conflict is resolved,” indicating that ongoing geopolitical tensions remain a pivotal element in the BoE’s policy framework.

BoE’s Pill Signals More Flexible Stance on 2026 Policy Path

The tone from BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill has shifted notably, as reflected in the FXS Speechtracker score of 4.2/10, significantly below his historical average of 6.4/10. This lower score points to a more cautious and dovish communication style.

By emphasizing that there is no predetermined rate trajectory for next year and that there is no preset upward path from spring onward, Pill’s remarks step back from a clear tightening bias and instead highlight data dependence. His suggestion that Bank Rate could remain unchanged or even be reduced if growth falters – with corporate margin pressure and company behavior being decisive factors – reinforces this more guarded approach.

For the Pound, this mix of increased uncertainty and explicit willingness to consider rate cuts if economic growth deteriorates is marginally negative, implying somewhat weaker support for GBP compared with Pill’s typical rhetoric.

GBP/USD Technical Picture: Bearish Bias Below 100-Day SMA

From a technical standpoint, GBP/USD maintains a mildly bearish configuration on the daily chart as it trades just under the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). The pair is positioned slightly above the 20-day Bollinger middle band, indicating nearby demand, yet the 100-day SMA overhead continues to cap the upside.

The Relative Strength Index stands at 51.1, which is broadly neutral and suggests that momentum is not yet strong enough to overcome the current resistance zone.

Level Indicator Approximate Price Immediate support 20-day Bollinger middle band 1.3355 Deeper support Lower Bollinger band 1.3225 Initial resistance 100-day SMA 1.3395 Next resistance 20-day Bollinger upper band 1.3485

On the downside, initial support is located near the 20-day Bollinger middle band around 1.3355, with a more substantial floor at the lower Bollinger band near 1.3225 if selling intensifies. On the upside, the first resistance area is the 100-day SMA at 1.3395, followed by the 20-day Bollinger upper band near 1.3485. A break above this latter zone would be needed to tilt the short-term outlook toward a more constructive bullish bias.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool. Know more.)

Pound Sterling: Background and Key Drivers

What Is the Pound Sterling?

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.

Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

How BoE Policy Affects GBP

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.

When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.

When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Role of Economic Data in GBP Movements

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.

A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.