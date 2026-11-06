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Home » Stock Market News » Alphabet Reveals Qualcomm Stake, Larger SpaceX Position

Alphabet Reveals Qualcomm Stake, Larger SpaceX Position

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Alphabet reported holding nearly 3 million Qualcomm shares valued at $547.9 million as of September.
  • Qualcomm stock gained more than 3% in premarket trading following the disclosure.
  • Alphabet increased its SpaceX stake to about 555 million shares, up from 551.2 million shares previously.

Alphabet Details Equity Stakes in Qualcomm and SpaceX

Alphabet (GOOGL) disclosed that it held nearly 3 million shares in Qualcomm (QCOM), representing a stake valued at $547.9 million as of September. The disclosure came on Friday and highlighted Alphabet’s exposure to the chipmaker.

The filing also showed that Alphabet expanded its ownership in Elon Musk’s SpaceX, raising its position to about 555 million shares from 551.2 million shares earlier.

Market Reaction and Recent Qualcomm Performance

Following the revelation of Alphabet’s Qualcomm stake, shares of the chipmaker rose more than 3% in premarket trading.

Earlier in the week, Qualcomm unsettled investors when it missed Wall Street expectations for quarterly smartphone chip sales due to weak demand. However, the company projected better-than-anticipated revenue for its emerging data-center business.

Snapshot of Alphabet’s Reported Holdings

CompanyTickerStake DetailsReported Value / SizeTiming Reference
QualcommQCOMNearly 3 million shares$547.9 millionAs of September
SpaceXPrivateIncreased from 551.2 million to about 555 million sharesNot disclosedChange disclosed on Friday
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