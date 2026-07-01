Rupiah Strengthens Modestly as June Inflation Accelerates

Key Moments

USD/IDR eased to around 17,980 during Asian trading on Wednesday, though it stayed higher for a third consecutive session.

Indonesia’s annual inflation rose to 3.34% in June, exceeding the 3.20% consensus and nearing the upper end of Bank Indonesia’s 1.5% to 3.5% target band.

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for Indonesia fell to 46.9 in June from 50.0 in May, signaling the sector’s second contraction of the year.

Rupiah Responds to Inflation Surprise

USD/IDR pulled back from its intraday highs during Asian dealing on Wednesday, trimming gains but remaining in positive territory for a third straight session. The move reflected a mild bid for the Indonesian Rupiah after the latest domestic inflation figures were released.

Headline consumer prices in Indonesia increased at an annual rate of 3.34% in June, up from 3.08% in May. The outcome topped the 3.20% forecast from a Reuters poll and moved closer to the upper boundary of Bank Indonesia’s 1.5% to 3.5% inflation target range.

Price Pressures Broaden Across Components

Inflation strength appeared broad-based across key measures. Core inflation climbed to 2.76% year-over-year, higher than both the prior 2.59% reading and the 2.6% projection. On a month-over-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.44%, beating expectations for 0.3% and accelerating from 0.28% in the previous month.

Manufacturing Activity Deteriorates

While inflation gathered pace, the manufacturing sector weakened noticeably. The S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index slid to 46.9 in June from a neutral 50.0 in May. This reading, the lowest since June 2025, indicated contraction in factory activity and marked the second time this year that the sector has shrunk.

Global Risk Sentiment Supports the Dollar

Despite the Rupiah’s limited support from domestic inflation data, USD/IDR remained firmer overall as the US Dollar benefited from safe-haven flows. Market participants reacted to uncertainty surrounding United States – Iran talks in Doha.

US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Qatar on Tuesday to meet with mediators about implementing an initial peace agreement intended to end the conflict with Iran. However, Tehran indicated it would not hold direct discussions with the US delegation, undermining hopes for a lasting settlement and sustaining geopolitical risk premiums in global markets.

Focus Turns to Fed Speakers and US Data

Investors are watching for comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, who is scheduled to speak at the European Central Bank Forum in Sintra. Market activity is expected to increase during the US session on Wednesday with the publication of the Automatic Data Processing report on private-sector employment and the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing PMI.

Following those releases, attention is set to move toward Thursday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, which is widely viewed as a key monthly gauge of US labor market conditions.

Indonesia Inflation Data Overview

Statistics Indonesia released the latest consumer price figures according to the regular inflation index, which tracks changes in retail prices for a representative basket of goods and services. The index is used to assess inflation trends and shifts in purchasing behavior. Persistent inflation erodes the purchasing power of the Indonesian Rupiah, and, in general, stronger readings are often interpreted as positive for the currency, while weaker figures can be seen as negative.