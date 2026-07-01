Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Rupiah Strengthens Modestly as June Inflation Accelerates

Rupiah Strengthens Modestly as June Inflation Accelerates

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • USD/IDR eased to around 17,980 during Asian trading on Wednesday, though it stayed higher for a third consecutive session.
  • Indonesia’s annual inflation rose to 3.34% in June, exceeding the 3.20% consensus and nearing the upper end of Bank Indonesia’s 1.5% to 3.5% target band.
  • S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for Indonesia fell to 46.9 in June from 50.0 in May, signaling the sector’s second contraction of the year.

Rupiah Responds to Inflation Surprise

USD/IDR pulled back from its intraday highs during Asian dealing on Wednesday, trimming gains but remaining in positive territory for a third straight session. The move reflected a mild bid for the Indonesian Rupiah after the latest domestic inflation figures were released.

Headline consumer prices in Indonesia increased at an annual rate of 3.34% in June, up from 3.08% in May. The outcome topped the 3.20% forecast from a Reuters poll and moved closer to the upper boundary of Bank Indonesia’s 1.5% to 3.5% inflation target range.

Price Pressures Broaden Across Components

Inflation strength appeared broad-based across key measures. Core inflation climbed to 2.76% year-over-year, higher than both the prior 2.59% reading and the 2.6% projection. On a month-over-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.44%, beating expectations for 0.3% and accelerating from 0.28% in the previous month.

Manufacturing Activity Deteriorates

While inflation gathered pace, the manufacturing sector weakened noticeably. The S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index slid to 46.9 in June from a neutral 50.0 in May. This reading, the lowest since June 2025, indicated contraction in factory activity and marked the second time this year that the sector has shrunk.

Global Risk Sentiment Supports the Dollar

Despite the Rupiah’s limited support from domestic inflation data, USD/IDR remained firmer overall as the US Dollar benefited from safe-haven flows. Market participants reacted to uncertainty surrounding United States – Iran talks in Doha.

US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Qatar on Tuesday to meet with mediators about implementing an initial peace agreement intended to end the conflict with Iran. However, Tehran indicated it would not hold direct discussions with the US delegation, undermining hopes for a lasting settlement and sustaining geopolitical risk premiums in global markets.

Focus Turns to Fed Speakers and US Data

Investors are watching for comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, who is scheduled to speak at the European Central Bank Forum in Sintra. Market activity is expected to increase during the US session on Wednesday with the publication of the Automatic Data Processing report on private-sector employment and the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing PMI.

Following those releases, attention is set to move toward Thursday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, which is widely viewed as a key monthly gauge of US labor market conditions.

Indonesia Inflation Data Overview

Statistics Indonesia released the latest consumer price figures according to the regular inflation index, which tracks changes in retail prices for a representative basket of goods and services. The index is used to assess inflation trends and shifts in purchasing behavior. Persistent inflation erodes the purchasing power of the Indonesian Rupiah, and, in general, stronger readings are often interpreted as positive for the currency, while weaker figures can be seen as negative.

Indonesia Inflation (YoY) – Latest Release
Release timeWed Jul 01, 2026 04:00
FrequencyMonthly
Actual3.34%
Consensus3.2%
Previous3.08%
SourceStatistics Indonesia
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Gold Near $5,000 as Inflation Risks Weigh on Fed PivotGold Near $5,000 as Inflation Risks Weigh on Fed Pivot Key Moments XAU/USD retreats for a fourth straight session, trading close to $5,000 per troy ounce during European hours on Monday.
  • UK shares retreat after Washington’s authorization of air strikes in IraqUK shares retreat after Washington’s authorization of air strikes in Iraq Shares in the United Kingdom marked a third successive session of losses on Friday, as US President Barack Obama authorized the use of force against militants in Iraq.The FTSE 100 Index lost 0.45% on a daily basis, or 30.01 points, to […]
  • NIO delivers 20,575 vehicles in NovemberNIO delivers 20,575 vehicles in November NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) said over the weekend it had delivered 20,575 vehicles in the month of November, or an increase of 28.9% compared to the same month a year ago.The deliveries included 15,493 vehicles from the company’s premium smart […]
  • Bank of America share price down, reports performance below expectationsBank of America share price down, reports performance below expectations Bank of America Corp, the second-largest US lender, announced on Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit fell, largely due to decline in revenue from fixed-income trading.Net income for the three months ended December 31 slided to $3.1 […]
  • Elon Musk – 10 ways to change the world with technologyElon Musk – 10 ways to change the world with technology Elon Musk is an engineer and entrepreneur who builds and operates companies to solve environmental, social and economic challenges. He co-founded PayPal and currently drives strategy, development and design at two companies he created, Space […]
  • Forex Market: CAD/CHF daily forecastForex Market: CAD/CHF daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session CAD/CHF traded within the range of 0.8161-0.8206 and closed at 0.8184.At 8:13 GMT today CAD/CHF was gaining 0.04% for the day to trade at 0.8188. The pair touched a daily high at 0.8205 at 7:15 […]