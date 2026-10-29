Palantir Rises as JPMorgan Launches Bullish Coverage

Key Moments:

Palantir stock rose 0.8% in pre-market trading after JPMorgan began coverage with an Overweight rating and a $262 December 2027 price target.

JPMorgan’s valuation hinges on strong free-cash-flow projections, including an estimated $11.7 billion in 2028 and a roughly 77% three-year compound annual growth rate.

The upbeat initiation and Positive Catalyst Watch designation came despite broader market weakness and ongoing valuation concerns from other analysts.

Wall Street Call Lifts Palantir Before Earnings

Palantir stock edged 0.8% higher in pre-open trading after JPMorgan initiated coverage of the AI and data analytics software provider with an Overweight rating and a December 2027 price target of $262. That target implies more than 30% upside from current levels and arrives just before the company’s third-quarter earnings report scheduled for November 2.

Alongside the rating and target, JPMorgan placed Palantir on its Positive Catalyst Watch list, indicating the bank sees potential for the upcoming earnings release to act as a near-term driver for the shares.

Cash-Flow Driven Valuation Framework

JPMorgan’s constructive view is rooted primarily in Palantir’s capacity for cash generation rather than revenue growth alone. The firm’s $262 price target is derived from applying a 55 times multiple to its estimate of Palantir’s 2028 enterprise value-to-free-cash-flow. For that year, JPMorgan is modeling free cash flow of $11.7 billion, which implies a roughly 77% compound annual growth rate over three years.

The new coverage follows a price target increase earlier in the week from Rosenblatt, which lifted its target to $260. Together, the calls contribute to a supportive analyst environment heading into the November 2 earnings event.

Not all research views are aligned, however. RBC Capital has reiterated its Underperform rating and $90 price target, emphasizing that it continues to see Palantir as the most expensively valued name in its software coverage universe.

Analyst Targets and Ratings Snapshot

Firm Rating Price Target Key Rationale JPMorgan Overweight $262 (December 2027) Valuation based on 55x estimated 2028 EV-to-free-cash-flow, with modeled FCF of $11.7 billion and roughly 77% three-year CAGR Rosenblatt Not specified $260 Price target raised earlier in the week, contributing to a constructive analyst backdrop RBC Capital Underperform $90 Views Palantir as the most expensively valued stock in its software coverage universe

Choppy Macro Backdrop and Market Moves

The broader equity market provided little support. The NASDAQ Composite slipped 0.9%, while the S&P 500 traded slightly lower as investors continued to assess a hawkish Federal Reserve backdrop. A potential rate increase in December is currently priced at roughly 78% probability, creating a challenging environment for high-multiple growth stocks such as Palantir.

Defense Positioning Keeps Palantir in Focus

Separately, Palantir’s head of defense made geopolitically charged comments regarding AI and Taiwan on October 28. Those remarks helped keep the company in the news flow and underscored its profile within the defense-AI arena.

Positioning Ahead of the November 2 Report

The pre-market move reflects the influence of JPMorgan’s high-profile initiation only days before a closely watched earnings release, which helped counterbalance a weak broader tape and ongoing questions about valuation.

Palantir shares are trading well below their 52-week high of $212.94 but remain significantly above their 52-week low of $106.37. Within that trading range, sentiment is broadly constructive as investors adjust positions ahead of the November 2 results.