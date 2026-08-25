Key Moments

NZD/USD trades around 0.5965, up 0.08%, as the pair edges higher despite a stronger US Dollar.

US-Iran tensions and uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz underpin safe-haven demand for the Greenback.

Expectations of a potential Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hike in September continue to support the New Zealand Dollar.

NZD Resilient Despite Safe-Haven Bid for the Dollar

NZD/USD posts a modest gain on Tuesday, trading near 0.5965 at the time of writing, an increase of 0.08% for the session. The pair manages to advance even as the US Dollar (USD) benefits from heightened safe-haven flows driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran, which remain a focal point for markets.

The Greenback is drawing support as investors respond to elevated uncertainty surrounding the Middle East conflict and the situation around the Strait of Hormuz. This risk backdrop typically weighs on risk-sensitive currencies, yet the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) has held up, aided by domestic monetary policy expectations.

US Pressure on Iran Fuels Geopolitical Uncertainty

The United States is intensifying its economic stance toward Iran and its international trading partners. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has set out a plan designed to further isolate Tehran from the global economy, including sanctions aimed at countries and entities that maintain commercial ties with Iran.

US President Donald Trump has reinforced this stance, warning that foreign entities have a limited window to wind down their business dealings with Tehran or face US financial penalties. This escalation leaves investors unsure whether the strategy will move the conflict closer to resolution or instead prolong hostilities and delay any reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The resulting demand for safe-haven assets lends support to the US Dollar and helps cap gains in NZD/USD. At the same time, the Dollar is not without its own challenges stemming from domestic policy actions.

US Treasury Buybacks and Labor Data Shape Dollar Dynamics

The USD faces a countervailing factor from the US Treasury’s decision to broaden its buyback operations in longer-maturity government bonds. Scott Bessent could deploy up to $1 trillion from the Treasury General Account to fund these purchases, a move that has potential implications for US market liquidity conditions and bond yields.

On the data front, recent US private-sector employment figures indicate a modest improvement. The four-week average ADP Employment Change stands at 11.75K jobs per week for the period ending August 8, compared with 9.5K previously. This acceleration points to some recovery in hiring, though it has not generated a decisive reaction in the US Dollar.

RBNZ Expectations Lend Support to the Kiwi

The New Zealand Dollar continues to find backing from the interest-rate outlook. Persistently high inflation in New Zealand strengthens the case that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) could raise rates again in September. These expectations help cushion the Kiwi against the broader risk-off tone stemming from geopolitical concerns.

Even with the global backdrop remaining unfavorable for risk assets, the prospect of further tightening by the RBNZ is limiting downside pressure on NZD/USD and helping the pair to hold above key technical levels.

Upcoming US Data and Fed Communication in Focus

Market participants are now watching several upcoming US events that could influence the Dollar and, by extension, NZD/USD. Consumer confidence figures are scheduled for release on Tuesday, followed by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Wednesday.

Later in the week, attention will turn to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Kevin Warsh, who is set to speak on Friday at the annual Jackson Hole symposium. His remarks may offer additional insight into the future direction of US monetary policy and could prompt further moves in the currency markets.