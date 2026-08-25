Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Uncategorized » Kiwi Holds Ground as RBNZ Bets Counter Dollar Surge

Key Moments

  • NZD/USD trades around 0.5965, up 0.08%, as the pair edges higher despite a stronger US Dollar.
  • US-Iran tensions and uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz underpin safe-haven demand for the Greenback.
  • Expectations of a potential Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hike in September continue to support the New Zealand Dollar.

NZD Resilient Despite Safe-Haven Bid for the Dollar

NZD/USD posts a modest gain on Tuesday, trading near 0.5965 at the time of writing, an increase of 0.08% for the session. The pair manages to advance even as the US Dollar (USD) benefits from heightened safe-haven flows driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran, which remain a focal point for markets.

The Greenback is drawing support as investors respond to elevated uncertainty surrounding the Middle East conflict and the situation around the Strait of Hormuz. This risk backdrop typically weighs on risk-sensitive currencies, yet the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) has held up, aided by domestic monetary policy expectations.

US Pressure on Iran Fuels Geopolitical Uncertainty

The United States is intensifying its economic stance toward Iran and its international trading partners. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has set out a plan designed to further isolate Tehran from the global economy, including sanctions aimed at countries and entities that maintain commercial ties with Iran.

US President Donald Trump has reinforced this stance, warning that foreign entities have a limited window to wind down their business dealings with Tehran or face US financial penalties. This escalation leaves investors unsure whether the strategy will move the conflict closer to resolution or instead prolong hostilities and delay any reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The resulting demand for safe-haven assets lends support to the US Dollar and helps cap gains in NZD/USD. At the same time, the Dollar is not without its own challenges stemming from domestic policy actions.

US Treasury Buybacks and Labor Data Shape Dollar Dynamics

The USD faces a countervailing factor from the US Treasury’s decision to broaden its buyback operations in longer-maturity government bonds. Scott Bessent could deploy up to $1 trillion from the Treasury General Account to fund these purchases, a move that has potential implications for US market liquidity conditions and bond yields.

On the data front, recent US private-sector employment figures indicate a modest improvement. The four-week average ADP Employment Change stands at 11.75K jobs per week for the period ending August 8, compared with 9.5K previously. This acceleration points to some recovery in hiring, though it has not generated a decisive reaction in the US Dollar.

RBNZ Expectations Lend Support to the Kiwi

The New Zealand Dollar continues to find backing from the interest-rate outlook. Persistently high inflation in New Zealand strengthens the case that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) could raise rates again in September. These expectations help cushion the Kiwi against the broader risk-off tone stemming from geopolitical concerns.

Even with the global backdrop remaining unfavorable for risk assets, the prospect of further tightening by the RBNZ is limiting downside pressure on NZD/USD and helping the pair to hold above key technical levels.

Upcoming US Data and Fed Communication in Focus

Market participants are now watching several upcoming US events that could influence the Dollar and, by extension, NZD/USD. Consumer confidence figures are scheduled for release on Tuesday, followed by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Wednesday.

Later in the week, attention will turn to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Kevin Warsh, who is set to speak on Friday at the annual Jackson Hole symposium. His remarks may offer additional insight into the future direction of US monetary policy and could prompt further moves in the currency markets.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • China’s 10-Year Bond Yield Surges to 1.865%, Its Highest Level in 2025China’s 10-Year Bond Yield Surges to 1.865%, Its Highest Level in 2025 Key momentsChina's 10-year bond yield hit 1.865% on Monday, a 25 basis-point rise from January lows. The country’s fiscal deficit amounts to 4% of GDP, with CN¥1.3 trillion in bonds planned for 2025. MSCI China rose nearly 20%, while […]
  • Vivendi SA prepares a spinoff of its SFR unitVivendi SA prepares a spinoff of its SFR unit Vivendi SA, which conducts operations ranging from music, games and television to film and telecommunications is currently preparing a spinoff of its French phone business SFR, people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named, […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD trading outlook for August 4th 2016Forex Market: GBP/USD trading outlook for August 4th 2016 Yesterday’s trade (in GMT terms) saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.3281-1.3374. The pair closed at 1.3324, shedding 0.24% compared to Tuesdays close. It has been the 166th drop in the past 308 trading days. The major pair has trimmed its […]
  • Goldman Sachs CEO receives 24% pay raise in 2023Goldman Sachs CEO receives 24% pay raise in 2023 According to a regulatory filing by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), the lender's Chief Executive Officer David Solomon received $31 million in total compensation last year, or an increase from $25 million in 2022.The CEO’s total […]
  • EUR/SGD extends pullback from 2-week troughEUR/SGD extends pullback from 2-week trough The EUR/SGD currency pair extended its pullback from a 2-week low of 1.4982 on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting.The European Central Bank is largely expected to keep its main refinancing […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD touches seven-week lows ahead of Fed minutesForex Market: USD/CAD touches seven-week lows ahead of Fed minutes The loonie, as the Canadian dollar is best known, advanced to the strongest level in seven weeks against its US counterpart, as market players awaited the release of the Federal Reserve minutes from its latest policy meeting later in the day […]