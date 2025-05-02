Key Moments:

The FTSE 100 index opened 0.83% higher on Friday.

Positive signals from China on US trade talks bolstered investor confidence across the UK and Europe.

The DAX rose by 294.76 basis points, while the broad STOXX 600 edged 0.93% higher.

Equity Markets Open Higher on Optimism Over Trade Dialogue

London’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.83% at the open on Friday, buoyed by signs that China may be willing to enter negotiations with the US regarding tariffs, easing investor fears of a deepening trade war. Shell has emerged as the top gainer, with the company’s share price reversing Thursday’s losses and achieving a climb of 3.12% to 2,512.5 GBX.

European stock markets also witnessed a broad upward movement on Friday. The STOXX 600 index demonstrated a strong upward trend, climbing by 0.93%. This positive session followed two consecutive months of decline for the index. Mirroring this sentiment, other key European benchmark indices also traded in positive territory, reflecting a widespread improvement in market mood. The German DAX, for instance, rose 1.31% to 22,791.74.

Sentiment was further supported by expectations tied to the Federal Reserve’s future decisions. Ipek Ozkardeskaya from Swissquote pointed out that the absence of increased trade war tensions in the past week, coupled with expectations of a more dovish stance from the Federal Reserve, undoubtedly accounted for a significant portion of the recent market gains. She did add, however, that optimism remains fragile. “Orders have been falling since the start of the year, production is diving, and jobs are coming under pressure,” she continued, citing weak employment data released earlier in the week.