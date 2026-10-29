Caterpillar Earnings Beat Fails to Ease Growth Fears

Key Moments

Caterpillar reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $7.20 per share, topping analyst expectations of $7.08 per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 17% to $20.7 billion, ahead of the $20.55 billion forecast, as AI-related data center demand supported sales.

The company left its annual sales and tariff cost forecasts unchanged, prompting a 9% premarket drop in the stock.

Market Reaction to Third-Quarter Results

On Oct 29, Caterpillar announced third-quarter results that exceeded profit projections, but the decision to keep its annual sales outlook steady raised doubts about the durability of growth tied to the data-center cycle. Despite the earnings beat, shares of Caterpillar fell 9% in premarket trading.

The company, widely recognized for its large construction and mining equipment and often viewed as a gauge of global industrial activity, has seen its stock come under sustained pressure. Over the past few months, Caterpillar shares have declined more than 20% since August as investors look for confirmation that revenue and earnings gains fueled by data-center customers can continue.

AI-Driven Data Center Demand and Investor Concerns

Caterpillar has been a beneficiary of the rapid expansion of AI-focused data centers across the United States. This trend has lifted demand for both construction machinery and power-generation equipment such as generators. However, investor sentiment has softened amid increasing resistance to data center development and calls to rein in AI expansion, creating uncertainty around how long this demand can support Caterpillar’s growth trajectory.

Backlog, Outlook, and Tariff Costs

The company’s order backlog in the third quarter reached a record $78.1 billion, an increase of $6 billion compared with the prior quarter. Although this represents continued growth, the pace of backlog expansion slowed relative to earlier in the year, adding to questions about the sustainability of recent momentum.

Looking ahead, Caterpillar expects revenue in 2026 to grow in the mid-to-high teens range. By comparison, analysts are projecting growth in the high teens percentage, or about 18%.

Caterpillar also reiterated its forecast for annual tariff costs at approximately $2.2 billion, leaving that guidance unchanged.

Quarterly Financial Performance

For the quarter through September, Caterpillar delivered a 17% increase in revenue to $20.7 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $20.55 billion, based on data from LSEG.

Metric Current Quarter Year-Ago Quarter Analyst Expectation Revenue $20.7 billion – $20.55 billion Adjusted earnings per share $7.20 $4.95 $7.08 Order backlog $78.1 billion – –

Adjusted profit for the quarter came in at $7.20 per share, up from $4.95 per share in the same period a year earlier, and above the consensus estimate of $7.08 per share.

Commenting on the results, Oppenheimer analyst Kristen Owen said the quality of the earnings beat gives investors “a chink in the CAT armor” despite Caterpillar’s broad-based growth.

Caterpillar added that its third-quarter operating profit included $128 million in benefits tied to IEEPA tariff recoveries.