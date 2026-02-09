Sterling Slips vs Dirham as Technical Outlook Softens

Key Moments

GBP/AED started the new week near 4.9998 after declining by roughly 0.5% from the late-January high of 5.0882.

The pair is trading below the nine-day exponential moving average at 5.0058, with downside risks focused on support around 4.95 and the 200-day EMA near 4.9023.

Upcoming U.S. labor market and CPI data are expected to drive two-way volatility and influence expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Consolidation Phase Tilts Bearish for GBP/AED

The pound-to-dirham exchange rate remains under pressure, with price action signaling vulnerability to additional downside in the coming week as the post-January peak consolidation continues to drift lower.

GBP/AED opened the new week around 4.9998 after losing roughly half a percent over the previous week, extending the retreat from the late-January peak at 5.0882. The recent decline has the characteristics of a measured consolidation rather than an abrupt trend reversal, yet the overall risk profile continues to lean toward weaker levels.

Technical Setup Points to Further Weakness

Momentum indicators reflect an indecisive market backdrop, with the Relative Strength Index at a neutral reading of 52, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions. Despite this, near-term technical signals are skewed to the downside.

The pair is currently trading below the nine-day exponential moving average at 5.0058, and that moving average is itself sloping lower. This alignment is typically associated with a market in which short-lived rebounds are being sold into rather than developing into sustained advances.

From a technical perspective, the near-term bias favors a move toward horizontal chart support in the region of 4.95. A clear break below that zone would shift focus to the February downside objective at the 200-day exponential moving average, which is currently situated near 4.9023.

Level / Indicator Value Implication Recent high (late January) 5.0882 Reference peak for current pullback Current opening level 4.9998 Start of the new week after ~0.5% weekly decline 9-day EMA 5.0058 Price below, EMA pointing lower – bearish configuration Initial support zone 4.95 Key horizontal graphical support under test 200-day EMA (February target) 4.9023 Deeper downside objective if 4.95 fails RSI 52 Neutral momentum, awaiting clearer directional cues

Seasonal Influence and Dollar-Dirham Dynamics

Seasonal tendencies reinforce the cautious outlook, as February has historically been a favorable period for the U.S. dollar. Given the peg between the U.S. dollar and the UAE dirham, this pattern typically translates into relative strength for the dirham against other currencies, including the pound.

Key U.S. Data Releases Could Inject Volatility

Market participants with near-term payment requirements are advised to consider the potential for heightened, two-way volatility around the middle of the week as traders respond to significant U.S. labor market data.

A U.S. jobs report that undershoots expectations would likely weigh on the dollar and, by extension, on the dirham, potentially offering a period of respite for GBP/AED. Such an outcome could temporarily interrupt the prevailing downward bias.

Focus then turns to the U.S. CPI inflation data scheduled for Friday, which is expected to play a central role in shaping market assumptions about the timing and extent of future interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

An inflation reading that comes in below expectations would increase the perceived likelihood of quicker or more substantial policy easing, putting pressure on the dollar and dirham. Conversely, stronger-than-expected inflation would support the case for fewer or more delayed cuts, likely maintaining or even intensifying downside pressure on the pound against the dirham into the end of the week.