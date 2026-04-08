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Home » Forex and Currency News » Kiwi advances after RBNZ hold, hits key resistance

Kiwi advances after RBNZ hold, hits key resistance

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • NZD/USD trades near 0.5820 in the Asian session after the RBNZ leaves the OCR at 2.25% for a second straight meeting.
  • Price action turns cautiously bullish as the pair holds above 0.5790 but remains capped below the 100-day EMA around 0.5850.
  • RBNZ Governor Anna Breman warns that Middle East tensions and higher fuel costs could lift headline inflation to 4.2% in the second quarter.

NZD/USD Reaction to RBNZ Decision

NZD/USD traded close to 0.5820 during Wednesday’s Asian session, reaching its highest level in nearly two weeks. The New Zealand Dollar firmed against the US Dollar following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s latest policy announcement and an improvement in risk appetite.

As anticipated by markets, the RBNZ kept the Official Cash Rate unchanged at 2.25% at its April policy meeting, marking the second consecutive decision to leave rates steady. The outcome supported the Kiwi, with traders interpreting the move and accompanying commentary within the context of a gradually improving risk backdrop.

RBNZ Commentary and Geopolitical Context

During the post-decision press conference, RBNZ Governor Anna Breman highlighted inflation risks stemming from global developments. She noted that the conflict in the Middle East and the increase in fuel prices could lift headline inflation to 4.2% in the second quarter.

She also observed that higher oil prices are eroding household purchasing power and squeezing business profit margins, contributing to a more cautious “wait and see” approach.

Beyond the domestic policy setting, easing geopolitical tensions lent additional support to risk-sensitive currencies such as the New Zealand Dollar. US President Donald Trump said late Tuesday that he had agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks” on the condition that Iran re-opens the Strait of Hormuz.

Technical Picture: Bias Turns Cautiously Positive

On the daily chart, NZD/USD was last seen around 0.5807. The pair’s short-term tone has shifted to cautiously bullish as it rebounds from last week’s lows and climbs back above the 20-day Bollinger middle band near 0.5790. This move points to a nascent recovery within a still-muted volatility environment, with Bollinger bands beginning to contract after a prior downside phase.

However, the broader advance remains constrained by the gently descending 100-day exponential moving average, currently near 0.5850. Despite improving momentum – reflected in the RSI lifting from the mid-30s to just below the 50 mark – the signal is more consistent with fading bearish pressure than with a decisive upside trend change.

Key Technical Levels

The immediate technical landscape for NZD/USD can be summarized as follows:

TypeLevelDescription
Spot price0.5807Latest level on the daily chart
Initial support0.579020-day Bollinger middle band / near-term floor
Next support0.5750Recent lower Bollinger band area and late-March reaction lows
Deeper support zone0.5720Area protected by prior downside tests
Immediate resistance0.5850100-day EMA and first major upside barrier
Next resistance0.5920Region aligned with recent upper Bollinger readings and March congestion

Initial support is located near 0.5790, marked by the Bollinger middle band. Below that, the 0.5750 zone is reinforced by the lower band from recent sessions and the late-March reaction lows, collectively helping to shield the 0.5720 area.

On the upside, the first notable resistance sits at 0.5850 around the 100-day EMA. A daily close above that threshold would expose the 0.5920 region, where previous upper Bollinger band readings and a former consolidation area that limited gains in March converge.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

New Zealand Dollar: Background and Drivers

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), often referred to as the Kiwi, is widely traded and its value is closely tied to the performance of the New Zealand economy and the stance of the RBNZ. Factors such as the strength of the Chinese economy and movements in dairy prices can significantly affect the currency, given China’s role as New Zealand’s largest trading partner and dairy’s importance as the country’s main export.

RBNZ policy decisions are guided by a mandate to keep inflation between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with an emphasis on the 2% midpoint. Shifts in the policy rate can alter bond yields and the relative attractiveness of New Zealand assets, with higher rates generally supporting NZD and lower rates tending to weigh on it. The interest rate differential between New Zealand and the United States is especially important for the NZD/USD pair.

Domestic macroeconomic indicators – including growth, employment, and confidence data – also influence the Kiwi, as strong readings can draw in foreign capital and potentially prompt tighter policy if accompanied by elevated inflation. In addition, the currency typically benefits during periods of risk-on sentiment and tends to underperform when market uncertainty rises and investors favor safer assets.

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