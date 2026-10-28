Options Market Eyes 3% Swing in McDonald’s Earnings

Key Moments:

Options prices signal an expected 3% move in McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) stock around the November 4 pre-market earnings release.

McDonald’s shares have exceeded the options-implied move in three of the last eight earnings events cited.

Recent earnings reactions have ranged from a 6.8% gain to a 6.3% loss versus implied moves between 2.7% and 3.5%.

Implied Move Around November 4 Earnings

Investing.com — McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) shares may move about 3% when the company reports earnings on November 4 before the U.S. market open, based on options pricing data compiled by Bloomberg.

The options market’s implied move reflects expectations for heightened volatility around the fast-food company’s upcoming results, but past earnings reactions show that realized stock moves have often diverged from these projections.

Historical Stock Reactions vs. Implied Moves

According to the data referenced, McDonald’s stock has moved more than the options-implied amount in three of the last eight earnings announcements.

Date Actual Stock Move Options-Implied Move Outcome vs. Implied February 11 +3.9% 2.9% Above implied February 10, 2025 +6.8% 3.5% Above implied October 29, 2024 -6.3% 2.7% Above implied May 7 (most recent earnings announcement) -2.2% 3.1% Below implied November 5, 2025 -0.2% 3.0% Below implied

Recent Earnings-Day Performance

In the most recent reported earnings event on May 7, McDonald’s shares declined 2.2%, which was less than the options-implied move of 3.1%.

On November 5, 2025, the stock slipped 0.2%, compared with an implied move of 3.0% ahead of that release.