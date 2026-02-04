Selective Crypto Rebound Sees WLFI, ATOM, JUP Rise

Key Moments

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) held a 3% gain above $0.1300 while remaining below key 50-day and 200-day EMA resistance levels.

Cosmos (ATOM) extended its advance for a third straight day, rising over 8% in that stretch but still trading under its 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs.

Jupiter (JUP) added nearly 1% on Wednesday after a 3% rise the previous day, yet stayed capped by the 50-day EMA.

Overview of Market Action

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), Cosmos (ATOM), and Jupiter (JUP) showed modest gains on Tuesday, bucking a broader downside move across the cryptocurrency market. Despite the short-term uptick, technical signals for WLFI and ATOM reflected a mixed backdrop as their rebounds challenged an entrenched bearish trend.

World Liberty Financial Holds Above Critical Support

World Liberty Financial was trading above $0.1300 at press time on Wednesday, maintaining the prior day’s 3% advance. The broader structure remained fragile, with WLFI still trading beneath the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.1552 and the 200-day EMA at $0.1589, which continued to define the prevailing downtrend. Any extended recovery in WLFI could encounter selling pressure around these moving averages.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line and signal line were easing lower below the zero line, while the negative histogram continued to shrink, pointing to diminishing downside momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 34, having rebounded from oversold territory but still failing to reach the neutral 50 level.

On the downside, a break beneath support at $0.1215 – aligned with the December 18 low – would expose WLFI to potential further weakness toward the S1 Pivot Point at $0.1062.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) – Key Levels Current price area (Wednesday) Above $0.1300 50-day EMA $0.1552 200-day EMA $0.1589 Support $0.1215 (December 18 low) Lower support (S1 Pivot Point) $0.1062 RSI 34

Cosmos Pushes Above $2.00 but Faces EMA Headwinds

Cosmos traded 2% higher at the time of writing on Wednesday, marking its third consecutive day of gains and bringing its cumulative advance to more than 8% over that period. Despite the short-term strength, ATOM remained below the declining 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs at $2.283, $2.541, and $3.094, respectively. The position of the 50-day EMA below the 100-day EMA continued to underscore a bearish technical bias.

A daily close above the 50-day EMA at $2.283 could support a further move toward the 100-day EMA at $2.541. If ATOM fails to clear these levels, downside forces would likely persist, with the cluster of EMAs acting as a ceiling on recovery attempts and limiting the scope of any rallies.

The MACD line stayed beneath the signal line and in negative territory, although the histogram had been narrowing toward the zero line, indicating easing selling pressure. The RSI read 42, reflecting a neutral-to-bearish setup. The indicator had turned higher, hinting at stabilizing conditions but not yet signaling a confirmed trend reversal.

On the downside, a renewed wave of selling could drag ATOM back to the $1.832 support area, which corresponds to the December 18 low.

Cosmos (ATOM) – Key Levels Recent performance Up over 8% across three consecutive days 50-day EMA $2.283 100-day EMA $2.541 200-day EMA $3.094 Support $1.832 (December 18 low) RSI 42

Jupiter Attempts to Stabilize Below 50-Day EMA

The JUP token continued to trade under its 50-day EMA at $2.111, which was containing rebound efforts and reinforcing a bearish tone. At the time of writing on Wednesday, JUP was higher by nearly 1%, extending the 3% increase recorded the previous day.

A daily close above the 50-day EMA at $0.1552 would help alleviate downward pressure and open the way for a corrective move toward the R1 Pivot Point at $0.2299. If JUP fails to reclaim that EMA, the bias would remain tilted to the downside.

The MACD line remained below the signal line and hovered near the zero mark, while the shallow negative histogram continued to contract, indicating waning bearish momentum. The RSI stood at 48 and was edging higher, pointing to stabilizing price action.

On weakness, the primary support level to watch was the December 18 low at $0.1695.