GigaCloud reveals three new warehouse locations

GigaCloud Technology Inc, a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B e-commerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, said on Friday that it had entered into three new warehouse leases in September.

The sites are expected to begin operations in October, which will result in a total of 24 warehouses worldwide for GigaCloud.

Two of the warehouses will be located in the United States – in Savannah, Georgia, and Rancho Cucamonga, California, while covering a combined area of nearly 784,300 square feet.

The third warehouse will be situated in Bremen, Germany, and will cover a total space of nearly 110,400 square feet.

The warehouses will mostly serve as key distribution centers for GigaCloud’s large parcel merchandise, while allowing for efficient storage, processing and distribution of products.

“The decision to expand our warehouse footprint is a clear indicator of the continued organic growth of our marketplace,” Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud, said in a press release.

“Moreover, the establishment of our new warehouse in Savannah, Georgia represents a significant step in our warehouse network. This new location is fully aligned with our strategy to optimize efficiency and scalability while enhancing the seamless load balancing across our nationwide operations. It is set to facilitate transactions and strengthen our fulfillment capabilities to enhance our supplier fulfilled retailing business model,” the CEO added.