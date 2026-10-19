Netflix Strategy Under Fire as Engagement Metrics Soften

Key Moments

Investors are looking for clarity on how Netflix will sustain growth as it prepares to report third-quarter results on Tuesday.

Engagement indicators, including higher U.S. churn, lower downloads, and reduced viewing hours per member, have weakened compared with prior periods.

Netflix is pursuing new levers such as live programming, advertising, and sports rights acquisitions, including 2030 FIFA World Cup rights in Spain and Andorra.

Investor Focus on Growth Outlook

Oct 19 (Reuters) – Netflix is heading into its third-quarter earnings release on Tuesday with investors seeking detailed guidance on how the company intends to maintain growth in an increasingly crowded streaming landscape, as multiple engagement metrics point to slowing momentum.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos acknowledged that the platform’s current trajectory is lagging his own expectations, saying the company “is not growing as fast as I want us to”, and pointed to live programming as a potential avenue to reaccelerate performance.

Competitive Pressures and Shifting Consumption

The company is confronting an evolving entertainment ecosystem in which lower-cost, creator-driven content is eroding time spent on traditional premium scripted programming. YouTube remains the leading streaming platform in the U.S. and, according to Nielsen, generates nearly twice the viewing time of Netflix while continuing to expand its share of viewing.

Financial and Operational Changes

Against this backdrop, Netflix is projected to deliver its slowest third-quarter revenue expansion in three years. Data compiled by LSEG indicates sales are expected to rise 11.8% to $12.87 billion.

The company has also reduced its headcount, cutting about 6% of its workforce. Analyst Ross Benes of Emarketer characterized this move as emblematic of a broader industry pivot toward prioritizing profitability in streaming.

Leadership changes have accompanied these financial and operational shifts. Longtime content chief Bela Bajaria has departed, with former Disney executive Peter Rice assuming responsibility for content at the company.

Softening Engagement Indicators

Several key metrics highlight mounting engagement challenges for Netflix in its core North American markets.

Metric Detail U.S. user churn Rose 16.6% year-over-year in the third quarter, about double the pace of the prior three quarters Downloads (U.S. and Canada) Declined 20%, according to Apptopia Average monthly viewing time per member Jefferies estimates a drop to 49 hours in the first half of this year from 66 hours in the first half of 2023

Analysts cited the impact of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and a content lineup that was weaker than the prior year as factors weighing on Netflix’s engagement levels.

Sports Rights and Advertising Push

Netflix has moved to deepen its presence in live and sports-related content. The company recently secured broadcast rights to air the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain and Andorra, adding another sports asset to its portfolio.

At the same time, Netflix is increasingly leaning on advertising as a key growth driver to diversify beyond subscription revenue. Jefferies forecasts that Netflix’s advertising revenue could reach $7.5 billion in 2029.