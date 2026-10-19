Intel Rallies on JPMorgan Upgrade and Tesla Foundry Deal

Key Moments

Intel shares climb nearly 4.0% in pre-market trading after a JPMorgan upgrade from Underweight to Neutral.

JPMorgan cites a more balanced risk/reward profile as Intel stock trades well below the firm’s $85 price target after a roughly 36% retreat from its June high.

Tesla becomes the first marquee external customer to adopt Intel’s upcoming 14A manufacturing process, bolstering confidence in Intel’s foundry strategy.

Analyst Upgrade Drives Early Stock Strength

Intel stock is advancing nearly 4.0% in pre-open trading after JPMorgan raised its rating on the chipmaker from Underweight to Neutral late Friday. The bank pointed to a more even risk/reward setup as Intel shares moved closer to JPMorgan’s $85 price target, following a roughly 36% decline from the stock’s June peak.

Analyst Harlan Sur highlighted that Intel’s full recovery will take years, but said management has firmly set the turnaround in motion and that his confidence in the company’s recovery path is improving. He pointed to ongoing support from AI as an important driver for Intel’s business.

Improved Execution and AI Tailwinds

Sur believes Intel’s execution under CEO Lip-Bu Tan has strengthened, particularly in next-generation manufacturing capabilities. He argued that agentic AI workloads and limited availability of advanced chips should continue to support upward revisions to Intel’s earnings estimates through 2027.

However, the analyst maintained a cautious stance on Intel’s market share losses in server and PC processors, which he expects to persist, as well as the relatively modest scale of Intel’s external foundry operations.

Tesla Commits to Intel’s 14A Process

Sentiment received an additional boost after Intel revealed that Tesla has agreed to adopt its forthcoming 14A manufacturing process as a foundry customer. This makes Tesla the first prominent external client to commit to Intel’s most advanced node.

The announcement was paired with a separate update indicating that production output from Intel’s current 18A node is running ahead of the company’s internal targets. This marks a significant operational step for the foundry business, which CEO Lip-Bu Tan had earlier indicated could be abandoned if Intel failed to secure external customer commitments.

Development Detail Rating change JPMorgan lifts Intel from Underweight to Neutral Price target reference Shares approach JPMorgan’s $85 price target after roughly 36% pullback from June peak Key customer win Tesla to use Intel’s upcoming 14A manufacturing process as a foundry client Manufacturing update 18A node output running ahead of Intel’s internal targets

Market Backdrop and Competitive Context

The move in Intel shares comes against a supportive broader market backdrop, with the Nasdaq up 1.1% and the S&P 500 higher by 0.5%, reflecting a risk-on tone that has generally benefited semiconductor stocks.

Intel’s main rivals in x86 and foundry markets, including AMD and TSMC, are also drawing attention as investors reassess the competitive environment in light of the Tesla-Intel 14A deal and what it may signal for Intel’s potential to compete with TSMC in advanced chip production.

Implications for Intel’s Turnaround Story

Taken together, the JPMorgan rating shift and the Tesla foundry agreement mark an unusual alignment of analyst support and tangible commercial progress for Intel’s long-challenged foundry division. These developments are helping the stock recoup part of the significant losses it suffered over the prior week and are reinforcing the view that Intel’s multi-year turnaround is beginning to show concrete results.