CrowdStrike Shares Fell Nearly 9% In After-Hours Trading On Weak Earnings Guidance

Key moments

CrowdStrike’s full-year earnings forecast fell significantly short of analyst expectations, leading to a sharp decline in the company’s stock price.

CrowdStrike surpasses revenue and annual recurring revenue (ARR) estimates but net loss and lower-than-expected earnings create a mixed picture for investors.

The company emphasized its focus on AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, while also navigating the ongoing repercussions of a previous global IT outage.

A Mismatch Between Analyst Projections And CrowdStrike’s Earnings Outlook Sent The Company’s Shares Tumbling

CrowdStrike’s stock experienced a significant decline, plummeting nearly 9% in extended trading on Tuesday, following the cybersecurity software provider’s release of earnings guidance that fell short of analyst expectations.

The company’s full-year earnings forecast, excluding certain items, projected earnings per share (EPS) to range between $3.33 and $3.45, significantly below the $4.42 consensus estimate provided by LSEG. This disappointing guidance overshadowed otherwise solid fourth-quarter results.

Here’s a breakdown of CrowdStrike’s reported figures compared to LSEG estimates:

Earnings per share: $1.03, which does not compare to analysts’ estimates

Revenue: $1.06 billion versus the $1.03 billion estimate.

CrowdStrike reported a 25% increase in revenue, climbing from $845.3 million in the previous year to $1.06 billion. However, the company posted a net loss of $92.3 billion, or 37 cents per share, contrasting with the net income of $53.7 million, or 22 cents per share, reported in the same period last year.

For the full fiscal year, CrowdStrike’s earnings guidance, excluding specific items, anticipates EPS between $3.33 and $3.45, falling short of the $4.42 forecast by LSEG analysts. First-quarter earnings are projected to be between 64 cents and 66 cents per share, compared to the average estimate of 95 cents.

Despite the after-hours stock drop, CrowdStrike surpassed some key Wall Street metrics. The company reported $4.24 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR), representing a 23% increase. This figure exceeded the $4.21 billion estimate from analysts surveyed by StreetAccount and included $224 million in net new ARR.

Revenue guidance was largely aligned with market expectations. CrowdStrike projected annual revenue between $4.74 billion and $4.81 billion, compared to the LSEG estimate of $4.77 billion.

This earnings release comes approximately eight months after a technology update from CrowdStrike resulted in a global IT outage, causing flight disruptions, business interruptions, and prompting class-action lawsuits.

CEO George Kurtz emphasized the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity, stating, “As businesses of all sizes rapidly adopt AI, stopping the breach necessitates cybersecurity’s AI-native platform.” This highlights the company’s strategic focus on leveraging AI to enhance its cybersecurity solutions.