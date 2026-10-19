Datadog Rallies on Analyst Upgrade and Tech Sector Rebound

Key Moments

Datadog stock climbed 3.6% in pre-market trading after Bernstein SocGen Group shifted its rating from Market Perform to Outperform.

Bernstein raised its Datadog price target to $350 from $237, following prior concerns tied to a roughly $100 million ARR contract reduction and traditional customer softness.

Mizuho lifted its price target to $330 from $300 earlier in the week, ahead of Datadog’s Q3 fiscal 2026 earnings scheduled for November 4, 2026.

Bernstein Turns Positive on Datadog

Datadog stock advanced 3.6% in pre-open trading after Bernstein SocGen Group reversed its stance on the cloud monitoring and AI observability provider, upgrading the shares from Market Perform to Outperform. Alongside the upgrade, the firm sharply increased its price target to $350 from $237, representing an almost 48% jump in its target level.

Bernstein had moved more cautious last quarter following a roughly $100 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) contract reduction attributed to Datadog’s largest “Born in AI” customer, believed to be OpenAI. The broker had also highlighted signs of softness across Datadog’s more traditional customer segment, which accounts for about 85% of the company’s revenue. At that time, the analyst expected “Born in AI” segment growth to moderate to 50-60% revenue expansion in 2027, compared with 80-90% growth anticipated for this year.

Reassessment of AI Growth Momentum

Bernstein’s team acknowledged that its earlier outlook was overly cautious. According to the analysts, alternative data now indicate that enterprise token usage at the largest AI laboratories is increasing by at least 50% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. This expansion is being additionally supported by the introduction of consumer AI agents such as Muse and Dots.

Broker Rating Action Previous Target New Target Bernstein SocGen Group Upgrade – Market Perform to Outperform $237 $350 Mizuho Maintained positive stance (price target raised) $300 $330

Technical Backdrop and Recent Price Action

The shift in analyst sentiment arrives after a notable pullback in Datadog shares. The stock had declined about 14% over the previous week, retreating from its 52-week high of $300.68. That correction left the shares looking technically oversold, positioning Bernstein’s upgrade as a potentially important signal for investors evaluating new entry points.

Additional Support from Mizuho

Bernstein’s move follows earlier constructive commentary from Mizuho, which increased its own Datadog price target to $330 from $300 earlier in the week. This sequence of upward revisions has helped maintain a broadly positive tone on Wall Street as the market looks ahead to Datadog’s Q3 fiscal 2026 earnings report, which is scheduled for November 4, 2026.

Broader Market Conditions Aid the Rally

The macro backdrop also favored Datadog’s pre-market strength. U.S. equity futures rebounded sharply ahead of the session after the Nasdaq Composite registered its worst weekly performance since spring. The technology-heavy index was up 1.19% on the day, while the S&P 500 gained 0.55%, as investors rotated back into technology stocks amid optimism around a busy Big Tech earnings lineup this week.

Combined Drivers for Pre-Market Gains

Datadog’s pre-market rally reflected the convergence of several forces: a decisive analyst upgrade with a substantially higher price target, a stock recovering from a steep, short-term decline from its 52-week high, and a supportive rebound in broader technology markets. Together, these elements helped push Datadog shares meaningfully higher in early trading.