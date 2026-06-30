Crude Oil Steady as Traders Weigh Hormuz, Iran Talks

Key Moments

Brent crude futures inched up 0.1% to $73.24 a barrel, while U.S. WTI rose 0.4% to $71.05 a barrel at 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT).

Reports of paused military escalation in the Strait of Hormuz followed an interim peace deal, helping pull prices back to around pre-war levels.

Analysts at ANZ said refined fuel markets remain tight, supporting refinery margins despite softer benchmark crude prices.

Market Snapshot

Crude prices moved in a narrow range on Tuesday as traders assessed the potential for renewed talks between the United States and Iran against ongoing fears of supply disruptions after recent military exchanges between the two countries.

By 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT), the main futures benchmarks showed only modest moves.

Contract Price (USD/barrel) Move Time Brent crude futures $73.24 +0.1% 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT) U.S. WTI crude futures $71.05 +0.4% 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)

Geopolitics and the Strait of Hormuz

Sentiment in the oil market stayed fragile after Washington and Tehran were reported to have stepped back from an escalation in hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz. The confrontation had threatened to undermine an interim peace deal signed earlier in the month.

Following the memorandum of understanding, crude prices fell sharply and are now trading around levels seen before the conflict flared up.

President Donald Trump said the two sides would restart peace discussions in Doha later on Tuesday. However, Tehran had not yet agreed to further talks with the United States this week, leaving investors unsure about whether negotiations would advance as signaled and about the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials at the White House have emphasized that the key shipping lane, which carries a significant share of global oil flows, is open to tanker movements. At the same time, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that Tehran would push ahead with plans to jointly manage maritime activity in the area even if neighboring Oman declines to join.

ANZ analysts said that the possibility of increased Iranian involvement in overseeing traffic through the strait could hinder the pace at which crude exports from the Persian Gulf recover. They added that ongoing security concerns for vessels in the region continue to weigh on the outlook for supply.

Refined Products and Margins

According to ANZ analysts, crude benchmarks have largely given back the gains triggered by the conflict, but refined product markets remain comparatively tight, signaling underlying supply pressures.

The analysts noted that the current gap between weaker crude prices and stronger refined fuel pricing indicates that refinery margins should stay supported even if headline crude benchmarks remain under pressure.