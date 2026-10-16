Peter Rice Named Content Chief at Netflix as Shares Dip

Key Moments

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares fell 2% in premarket trading following the announcement of a new Chief Content Officer.

Peter Rice, former Chairman of Walt Disney Television, is set to assume the Chief Content Officer role at Netflix on October 26.

Rice will oversee scripted and unscripted series, film, and live events worldwide, succeeding Bela Bajaria after her nearly 10-year tenure.

Market Reaction to Leadership Transition

Investing.com — Netflix Inc. shares declined 2% in premarket trading Friday after the company announced a major change in its content leadership team.

Peter Rice to Take Over Content Portfolio

Peter Rice, formerly Chairman of Walt Disney Television, has been appointed Chief Content Officer at Netflix, effective October 26. He will step into the role currently held by Bela Bajaria, who is departing after nearly a decade with the streaming platform.

Background and Scope of Responsibilities

During his time at Walt Disney Television, Rice oversaw content operations for ABC, FX, Hulu, and National Geographic, where he managed more than 300 shows each year.

At Netflix, Rice will be responsible for the full slate of content, including scripted and unscripted series, film, and live events across all geographic regions.

Leadership Change Overview