Amazon, Meta Lead Declines in Market Cap Movers

Key Moments
- Major tech stocks including Amazon and Meta declined, weighing on market sentiment.
- Losses spread across mega-cap names like Visa, Tesla, and IBM, signaling broad weakness.
- Growth stocks such as Datadog and Okta dropped sharply, reflecting risk aversion.
Tech Giants Lead Market Cap Declines
US equities came under pressure on Friday, with several large-cap stocks moving lower. Amazon and Meta Platforms led losses, each falling around 3%.
Meanwhile, other major names such as Visa, Tesla, IBM, and Cisco also traded in negative territory. This broad decline shows that selling was not limited to one sector. Instead, it reflects a wider shift in market sentiment.
Broad-Based Weakness Across Sectors
The selloff extended beyond mega-cap stocks. Large-cap technology and cybersecurity companies were hit hard. Datadog, Okta, and Zscaler dropped more than 7%, highlighting growing risk aversion.
At the same time, Coinbase and CrowdStrike also declined sharply. These moves suggest continued pressure in high-growth sectors, especially those sensitive to interest rates.
Mixed Performance in Mid- and Small-Caps
Mid-cap stocks showed mixed results. Companies like Argan and Unity Software posted gains after positive earnings updates. However, many others declined, reinforcing the cautious tone.
In the small-cap segment, volatility remained high. Several biotech and niche financial stocks posted double-digit losses, while a few names managed solid gains.
Market Sentiment Remains Fragile
Overall, Friday’s session highlights a fragile market environment. Investors continue to move away from riskier assets, especially in the tech sector.
As a result, traders remain cautious. Ongoing macro uncertainty and geopolitical risks are likely to keep volatility elevated in the near term.