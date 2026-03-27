Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Amazon, Meta Lead Declines in Market Cap Movers

Amazon, Meta Lead Declines in Market Cap Movers

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Major tech stocks including Amazon and Meta declined, weighing on market sentiment.
  • Losses spread across mega-cap names like Visa, Tesla, and IBM, signaling broad weakness.
  • Growth stocks such as Datadog and Okta dropped sharply, reflecting risk aversion.

Tech Giants Lead Market Cap Declines

US equities came under pressure on Friday, with several large-cap stocks moving lower. Amazon and Meta Platforms led losses, each falling around 3%.

Meanwhile, other major names such as Visa, Tesla, IBM, and Cisco also traded in negative territory. This broad decline shows that selling was not limited to one sector. Instead, it reflects a wider shift in market sentiment.

Broad-Based Weakness Across Sectors

The selloff extended beyond mega-cap stocks. Large-cap technology and cybersecurity companies were hit hard. Datadog, Okta, and Zscaler dropped more than 7%, highlighting growing risk aversion.

At the same time, Coinbase and CrowdStrike also declined sharply. These moves suggest continued pressure in high-growth sectors, especially those sensitive to interest rates.

Mixed Performance in Mid- and Small-Caps

Mid-cap stocks showed mixed results. Companies like Argan and Unity Software posted gains after positive earnings updates. However, many others declined, reinforcing the cautious tone.

In the small-cap segment, volatility remained high. Several biotech and niche financial stocks posted double-digit losses, while a few names managed solid gains.

Market Sentiment Remains Fragile

Overall, Friday’s session highlights a fragile market environment. Investors continue to move away from riskier assets, especially in the tech sector.

As a result, traders remain cautious. Ongoing macro uncertainty and geopolitical risks are likely to keep volatility elevated in the near term.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News