Amazon, Meta Lead Declines in Market Cap Movers

Key Moments

Major tech stocks including Amazon and Meta declined, weighing on market sentiment.

Losses spread across mega-cap names like Visa, Tesla, and IBM, signaling broad weakness.

Growth stocks such as Datadog and Okta dropped sharply, reflecting risk aversion.

Tech Giants Lead Market Cap Declines

US equities came under pressure on Friday, with several large-cap stocks moving lower. Amazon and Meta Platforms led losses, each falling around 3%.

Meanwhile, other major names such as Visa, Tesla, IBM, and Cisco also traded in negative territory. This broad decline shows that selling was not limited to one sector. Instead, it reflects a wider shift in market sentiment.

Broad-Based Weakness Across Sectors

The selloff extended beyond mega-cap stocks. Large-cap technology and cybersecurity companies were hit hard. Datadog, Okta, and Zscaler dropped more than 7%, highlighting growing risk aversion.

At the same time, Coinbase and CrowdStrike also declined sharply. These moves suggest continued pressure in high-growth sectors, especially those sensitive to interest rates.

Mixed Performance in Mid- and Small-Caps

Mid-cap stocks showed mixed results. Companies like Argan and Unity Software posted gains after positive earnings updates. However, many others declined, reinforcing the cautious tone.

In the small-cap segment, volatility remained high. Several biotech and niche financial stocks posted double-digit losses, while a few names managed solid gains.

Market Sentiment Remains Fragile

Overall, Friday’s session highlights a fragile market environment. Investors continue to move away from riskier assets, especially in the tech sector.

As a result, traders remain cautious. Ongoing macro uncertainty and geopolitical risks are likely to keep volatility elevated in the near term.