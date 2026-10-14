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Home » Stock Market News » Airbus Eyes Services Expansion Amid Aviation Talent Deficit

Airbus Eyes Services Expansion Amid Aviation Talent Deficit

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
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Key Moments

  • Airbus projects aviation will need 2.44 million new hires over the next 20 years, including 730,000 maintenance personnel, 1.05 million cabin crew, and 660,000 pilots.
  • The company expects the global aviation services market to double to $420 billion in 20 years, with average annual growth of 3.8%.
  • Airbus plans to lift commercial aircraft services revenue to more than $10 billion by 2030 from about €5.4 billion ($6.05 billion) in 2025.

Airbus Warns of Major Workforce Gap

TOULOUSE, France, Oct 14 (Reuters) – Airbus has projected that the global aviation industry will need to recruit 2.44 million people over the next two decades to support air travel, highlighting a substantial labor gap in critical operational roles.

The estimate includes a requirement for 730,000 workers in maintenance facilities, an area where severe staffing shortages have already created significant operational strain. The company also forecasts demand for 1.05 million cabin crew and 660,000 pilots over the same period.

These hiring needs emerge while airlines and aerospace companies continue to struggle to attract and retain employees in competition with other sectors following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Services Market Poised to Double

Airbus views training and supporting this new generation of aviation professionals as a key component of the post-production services market. The company expects this services segment to double in value over the next 20 years to reach $420 billion, implying an average annual growth rate of 3.8%.

Customer services head Cristina Aguilar Grieder said Airbus aims to expand faster than the broader services market. The company plans to increase its commercial aircraft services revenue to more than $10 billion by 2030, compared with about €5.4 billion ($6.05 billion) projected for 2025.

This represents Airbus’s second attempt to surpass the $10 billion services threshold, after previously setting that ambition for 2025. The earlier target was set shortly before the COVID-19 crisis, which forced the aviation sector to reassess its growth trajectories.

“The old narrative was we deliver aircraft; the new narrative is we deliver aircraft and we offer services,” Airbus Commercial CEO Lars Wagner told reporters.

Competitive Landscape in Services

Boeing consolidates its services activities into a dedicated division, which is currently its most profitable unit. That division generated services revenue of $20.9 billion in 2025, including military-related business.

Both Airbus and Boeing expect India to be the strongest source of air travel expansion in the coming years, shaping the geographic focus for future services and support.

Airbus’s updated services outlook, which closely aligns with Boeing’s forecast of 3.7% annual growth in the sector, underscores a strategic pivot away from emphasis on aircraft order competitions and toward the lifecycle maintenance and support of newer, fuel-efficient aircraft.

Maintenance and Grounded Aircraft Pressures

Airbus anticipates that about half of the total services market will be tied to off-wing maintenance activities. This segment has been at the heart of mounting operational disruption, as engines have required more frequent repairs than initially expected, leading to hundreds of aircraft being taken out of service.

Airlines have also criticized delays in the delivery of new aircraft, compounding capacity and scheduling challenges across fleets.

Against this backdrop, Airbus has indicated that it intends to capture a larger share of services revenue on future aircraft programs. This could set up increased competition with engine manufacturers, who argue that their substantial investments in propulsion technology rely heavily on long-term maintenance and overhaul income streams.

Data and Connectivity Lead Growth Segments

The most rapidly expanding slice of the aviation services market relates to digital solutions, data analytics, and connectivity offerings. As airlines increasingly regard onboard internet access as an essential service for passengers and operations, demand for such capabilities is expected to accelerate.

This data and connectivity segment is projected to grow at an annual rate of 5.3%, reaching $27 billion by 2045.

Key Forecast Figures

MetricValueTimeframe / Reference
Total aviation hires needed2.44 millionNext 20 years
Maintenance personnel730,000Next 20 years
Cabin crew1.05 millionNext 20 years
Pilots660,000Next 20 years
Global aviation services market size$420 billionIn 20 years
Services market CAGR (overall)3.8%Over 20 years
Airbus commercial services revenue target>$10 billionBy 2030
Airbus commercial services revenue€5.4 billion ($6.05 billion)2025
Boeing services revenue (including military)$20.9 billion2025
Data and connectivity services market$27 billionBy 2045
Data and connectivity CAGR5.3%To 2045
Implied euro-dollar rate$1 = 0.8933 eurosStated in article
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