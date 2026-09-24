H&M Falls to 162 SEK as Slow September Sales Weigh

Key Moments

H&M stock dropped 2.4% to 162.3 SEK despite a significant operating profit beat and stronger gross margin in the June–August quarter.

Sales in local currencies rose only 1% for the quarter, with guidance indicating just a 1% increase for September as well.

Higher digital infrastructure costs, a slower inventory reduction plan, and cautious analyst sentiment contributed to shares trading closer to the 52-week low than the 52-week high.

Market Reaction to Earnings Release

H&M shares declined 2.4% to 162.3 SEK after the company published its nine-month fiscal 2026 report this morning. The stock moved lower even though the Swedish fashion group delivered operating profit above market expectations, as investors focused instead on lackluster sales trends and a muted outlook.

Profit Beat and Margin Expansion

For the June–August quarter, operating profit reached 6.04 billion Swedish crowns, surpassing the analyst consensus of 5.14 billion crowns. The gross margin improved to 54.0%, compared with 52.9% in the same period a year earlier, and exceeded the 53.4% estimate.

Metric Reported Consensus / Prior Operating profit (June–August) 6.04 billion SEK 5.14 billion SEK (consensus) Gross margin 54.0% 52.9% (year earlier) / 53.4% (estimate) Quarterly sales growth in local currencies 1% Not specified September sales guidance (local currencies) 1% growth Not specified Current share price 162.3 SEK 52-week range: 156.4 – 194.3 SEK

Sales Momentum and Guidance Disappoint

Despite the stronger profitability metrics, top-line performance remained subdued. Quarterly sales increased by only 1% in local currencies, and management signaled that September sales are also expected to rise just 1%. This limited pace of growth highlighted the slow progress in reviving revenue that many investors have been awaiting after several quarters of flat or shrinking sales.

Cost Pressures and Operational Priorities

Management indicated that costs related to digital infrastructure upgrades, including new ERP systems, are set to weigh on results in the second half of 2026. The company also plans to slow the pace of inventory reduction to avoid stock availability issues, which could further affect cost dynamics and operational flexibility.

Ownership Structure and Strategic Speculation

The founding Persson family has continued to increase its holding in H&M, lifting its stake to over 68%. This ongoing accumulation has sparked speculation about a potential move to take the company private. However, this has not been enough to counter investor dissatisfaction with CEO Daniel Erver’s track record in restoring robust revenue growth, given the stretch of quarters marked by stagnant or declining sales.

Analyst Sentiment and Competitive Landscape

Heading into the release, analysts were generally cautious, with the consensus skewing toward a Sell rating. The broader equity backdrop provided little relief, as U.S. indices were also experiencing modest pressure.

H&M’s major fast-fashion competitors, such as Inditex’s Zara, continue to show stronger sales momentum, a dynamic that has amplified the competitive challenges highlighted by analysts as an ongoing headwind for the Swedish retailer.

Macro Concerns and Market Positioning

Investor sentiment was further dampened by worries about consumer spending in key regions, including the U.S., H&M’s second-largest market. In addition, concerns about the potential impact of continuing global trade tensions on consumer confidence contributed to the cautious tone surrounding the stock.

Stock Nears Lower End of 52-Week Range

Combining a profit surprise that was at least partly anticipated, a restrained near-term sales outlook, rising cost pressures in the second half of the year, and a persistently wary analyst community, H&M shares moved lower today. The stock is now trading closer to its 52-week low of 156.4 SEK than to its 52-week high of 194.3 SEK.