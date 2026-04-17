GBP/JPY Holds 215 as Growth Fears Offset Yen Weakness

Key Moments

GBP/JPY slipped from an intraday high near 215.65-215.70 and hovered around 215.30-215.25 in early European trading.

The IMF’s April 2026 projections cut the UK’s 2026 growth forecast to 0.8% from 1.3% in October 2025, weighing on the Pound.

Lingering Hormuz-related risks and fading expectations for an April BoJ rate hike kept the Yen under pressure and limited GBP/JPY downside.

Cross Holds in Tight Range After Early Uptick

The GBP/JPY pair drew fresh selling interest after edging up to the 215.65-215.70 band, then pulled back toward the lower end of its daily range during the early European session on Friday. Despite the retreat, the cross stayed locked within a three-day consolidation zone, trading near the 215.30-215.25 area and remaining broadly unchanged on the day.

IMF Downgrade and Strong USD Drag on the Pound

The British Pound struggled to extend gains even after stronger-than-forecast monthly UK GDP data released on Thursday. Sentiment toward the currency was dampened by broader economic worries linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

According to the April 2026 International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections, the UK was labeled as the most exposed economy among G7 members to the effects of the Iran war. The IMF trimmed its forecast for UK growth in 2026 to 0.8%, down from 1.3% in the October 2025 assessment. This downgrade, combined with support for the US Dollar (USD), pressured the British Pound and acted as a drag on GBP/JPY.

IMF UK Growth Forecast October 2025 April 2026 2026 GDP Growth 1.3% 0.8%

Yen Weakness Offsets Sterling Headwinds

The Japanese Yen remained soft as markets focused on the potential economic fallout from ongoing disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Concerns that these issues could put notable pressure on Japan’s economy in the period ahead continued to weigh on the currency.

At the same time, market participants scaled back expectations for a Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate increase in April, further undermining the Yen and discouraging aggressive downside positioning in GBP/JPY. This backdrop made traders cautious about calling a confirmed short-term peak in the cross or targeting a more pronounced pullback from the highest levels since July 2008, near the 216.00 area reached earlier in the week.

Background: Pound Sterling and Key Drivers

Pound Sterling FAQs

What is the Pound Sterling?

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.

Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.

When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.

When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.

A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.

If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.