Accenture Stock Gains on Strong AI Guidance at Investor Day

Key Moments

Accenture stock climbed 3.7% in pre-market trading following its first investor day in four years.

The company outlined a three-year plan targeting mid- to high-single-digit local-currency revenue growth through fiscal 2029 and 10 to 30 basis points of annual operating margin expansion.

UBS reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $275 price target as Accenture highlighted surging bookings, alliance revenue, and new AI-focused partnerships and acquisitions.

Upgraded Growth Framework Unveiled at Investor Day

Investing.com – Accenture stock advanced 3.7% in pre-open trading after the company used its first investor day in four years to outline a refreshed financial roadmap. Management presented a three-year plan that calls for mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth in local currency through fiscal year 2029, a step up from the previously communicated 3%-6% range for fiscal 2027. The company also projected annual operating margin expansion of 10 to 30 basis points.

Financial Performance Highlights Through FY2026

The long-term guidance was framed against what the company characterized as a strong FY2026 performance. Full-year revenue reached $74.2 billion, compared with $61.6 billion in FY2022. Accenture reported adjusted earnings per share of $13.97 and generated free cash flow of $11.6 billion. Capital returns also stood out, with a record $11.5 billion distributed to shareholders.

Metric FY2022 FY2026 Revenue $61.6 billion $74.2 billion Adjusted EPS – $13.97 Free Cash Flow – $11.6 billion Capital Returned to Shareholders – $11.5 billion

Analyst Support and Bookings Momentum

Investor sentiment received an additional boost from UBS, which reiterated its Buy rating on Accenture and maintained its Street-high $275 price target ahead of the investor day. UBS highlighted that fourth-quarter bookings more than tripled and that revenue from emerging alliances doubled. According to the firm, those trends helped alleviate investor concerns about potential AI-related disruption to Accenture’s consulting model.

AI-Focused Partnerships and M&A Activity

Accenture also underscored its focus on AI-enabled services through recent strategic moves. The company and Workday announced a joint forward-deployed engineering initiative designed to embed AI agents directly into clients’ human resources and finance operations. In addition, the acquisition of UK-based data intelligence specialist Sagacity enhanced Accenture’s AI-driven customer services capabilities.

AI Initiative Partner/Target Focus Area Forward-deployed engineering program Workday AI agents in HR and finance operations Acquisition Sagacity (UK) AI-driven customer services and data intelligence

Stock Move Outpaces a Modestly Positive Market

The broader U.S. equity backdrop was mildly constructive, with the S&P 500 inching up 0.3%, the Dow Jones rising 0.5%, and the Nasdaq gaining 0.1%. Against that relatively modest market move, Accenture’s sharp pre-market advance appeared to be driven primarily by company-specific factors rather than macroeconomic forces.

Why Investors Are Bidding Up Accenture Shares

Market participants responded to a combination of elements: newly articulated multi-year growth and margin targets, a reaffirmed bullish stance from UBS at a premium price target, and tangible progress on AI-centric partnerships and acquisitions. Together, these factors provided a clear rationale for investors to push Accenture stock higher ahead of the opening bell.