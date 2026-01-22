AI Pick Tech Stock Jumps 100%+ This Month

Key Moments

An AI-selected SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) pick gained 111.18% month-to-date in January.

The broader January basket of AI-identified stocks rose 12.06% this month, with several double-digit winners and one stock up more than 48%.

SanDisk has returned 527% over 6 months and 468% year-to-date, driven by strong revenue and EBITDA growth and analyst upgrades.

AI Picks Extend Strong Performance Into the New Year

InvestingPro reports that markets have stayed volatile since the year began. Yet, subscribers who joined during the New Year Sale have seen performance that usually takes years to achieve.

After a series of 100%-plus winners in 2025, AI-driven strategies entered 2026 with even more momentum. Earlier standout picks included ViaSat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) at +163%, Thyssenkrupp (OTC:TKAMY / ETR:TKAG) at +223%, ABL Bio Inc (KQ:298380) at +170.30%, and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN / BME:SAN) at +104.45%.

In the first weeks of January, one high-conviction AI selection gained 111.18%. Meanwhile, the full AI portfolio for January — which includes several double-digit winners and another stock up more than 48% — rose 12.06% for the month.

SanDisk Emerges as the AI’s Standout January Winner

The AI’s high-conviction January pick was SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK). The model identified it early in the month as an “AI-Fueled Memory Market Superstar” before the stock rallied over 111%.

The move was not limited to InvestingPro subscribers. Readers were alerted to SanDisk’s potential multiple times: first when it was up 48%, and later when it reached 71% gains.

As of writing, the stock continues to move higher. After the 111% gain, SanDisk was indicated to rise another 2% in pre-market trading.

Why the AI Targeted SanDisk for January

The InvestingPro AI model does more than pick stocks. It also explains why it selects each name, giving members added insight for their decisions.

Below is the AI’s original rationale for SanDisk, published on the first day of the month.

AI-Fueled Memory Market Superstar

SanDisk delivered a 527% price return over 6 months and 468% year-to-date, approaching its 52-week high.

The company is benefiting from strong AI-driven demand for NAND memory. Analysts project the AI NAND market could reach $29 billion by 2029.

Revenue grew 10.4% while EBITDA surged 362%, showing strong execution in a fast-growing market.

Analyst upgrades are piling up. Mizuho doubled its price target to $112, Morgan Stanley raised its target to $96 and named SanDisk a Top Pick, and Bernstein initiated coverage with an Outperform rating.

SanDisk is reportedly seeking 10% price increases while securing large hyperscaler orders, boosting its growth outlook.

The AI applies this same rationale to every stock it adds, keeps, or removes. Members can view all recommendations and explanations through InvestingPro links.

Snapshot of AI-Highlighted Performance Metrics

Company Exchange / Ticker Performance Metric Value ViaSat Inc NASDAQ:VSAT Price return after AI pick +163% Thyssenkrupp OTC:TKAMY / ETR:TKAG Price return after AI pick +223% ABL Bio Inc KQ:298380 Price return after AI pick +170.30% Banco Santander NYSE:SAN / BME:SAN Price return after AI pick +104.45% SanDisk Corporation NASDAQ:SNDK January MTD performance +111.18% January AI Portfolio – January portfolio return +12.06%

Access and Subscription Details

Inside the AI Stock Selection Process

Each month, the AI refreshes up to 20 stock picks. It pulls from more than 150 financial models and uses machine learning to process 15 years of global data.

During each refresh, the model may add new stocks, keep existing ones, or remove names that no longer fit the criteria.

For tracking, each strategy uses equal weighting across all selected stocks. Investors do not need to follow this weighting, but it provides a consistent benchmark for performance.

The approach treats stock selection as a probability game. The goal is to find potential winners and to exit positions that no longer meet the model’s standards.

Since launch, the AI framework has produced multiple notable successes, highlighted by recent double-digit and triple-digit gains.

