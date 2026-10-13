Ripple and Stellar Edge Higher as Supports Hold

Key Moments

XRP and XLM trade around $1.359 and $0.191, respectively, after rebounding from Monday’s pullback.

CoinGlass long-to-short ratios for XRP and XLM stand at 1.09 and 1.08, pointing to slightly bullish derivatives positioning.

Both tokens face overhead EMA resistance while clinging to nearby technical supports that define the next directional move.

Derivatives Tilt Cautiously Bullish for XRP and XLM

Ripple (XRP) and Stellar (XLM) see a modest rebound on Tuesday, with XRP trading above $1.359 and XLM near $0.191 after a prior-day decline. The recovery unfolds as both tokens probe important technical support zones, supported by derivatives data that leans modestly in favor of buyers.

CoinGlass metrics on Tuesday show XRP with a long-to-short ratio of 1.09 and XLM at 1.08. Ratios above 1 signal that leveraged traders are, on balance, positioning for higher prices in both assets.

Funding dynamics, however, paint a more nuanced picture. XRP funding rates turned negative on Monday and register -0.0055% on Tuesday, implying that short positions are compensating longs and reflecting a more guarded stance among some participants. In contrast, XLM funding flipped positive on Monday and stands at 0.0042% on Tuesday, meaning longs are paying shorts, which aligns with a more constructive view on the token.

Metric XRP XLM Price (Tuesday) $1.359 $0.191 Long-to-short ratio (CoinGlass) 1.09 1.08 Funding rate (Tuesday) -0.0055% 0.0042%

XRP: Trading Below Major EMAs While 100-day Support Holds

On Tuesday, XRP changes hands at $1.359, positioned under its 200-day Exponential Moving Average at $1.381 and the 50-day EMA at $1.395. Remaining below these levels keeps the short-term tone bearish, even as the price stays just above the 100-day EMA at $1.339.

The Relative Strength Index hovers near 40, signaling weak momentum without yet indicating classic oversold conditions. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator stays below the zero line, underscoring a downside bias as rebound attempts struggle against the layered EMA ceiling.

On the upside, the first technical barrier appears at the 200-day EMA around $1.381, followed by the 50-day EMA at $1.395. Beyond those, horizontal resistance levels near $1.671 and $1.900 define the upper bounds of the broader trading range.

On the downside, initial support is located at the 100-day EMA at $1.339. Beneath that, a horizontal level at $1.300 forms the next significant floor. A sustained break below that band would bring the wider structural support area around $1.000 into focus.

XLM: Holding a Rising Trendline Under Dense EMA Resistance

Stellar’s XLM trades at $0.191 on Tuesday, with the price compressed under a tight cluster of moving averages. XLM sits marginally below the 100-day EMA at $0.191 and the 200-day EMA at $0.193, while the 50-day EMA lies higher at $0.198. This arrangement maintains a near-term bearish bias, although the token continues to find a foothold above an ascending trendline near $0.189.

Momentum studies align with this constrained backdrop. The RSI remains close to 43, and the MACD line stays below zero, indicating that sellers maintain an advantage unless buyers can convincingly reclaim the EMA band overhead.

On the topside, the first resistance level is the 100-day EMA at $0.191, followed by the 200-day EMA at $0.193. A clear move above these thresholds would open room toward the 50-day EMA at $0.198 and then the next horizontal barrier near $0.234.

On the downside, immediate support stems from the prior trendline-break area around $0.189. Should weakness extend, additional horizontal support layers are found at $0.177 and $0.142, where demand would be expected to materialize if the current consolidation phase breaks lower.