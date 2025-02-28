Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Price Declines 4.99% to $99.51 After Q4 Results

Key moments

Advanced Micro Devices Saw Stock Price Decline Following Q4 Report Results

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) recently experienced a significant decline in its stock price, reaching a 52-week low. In recent years, AMD’s stock had surged due to the growing interest in AI, but 2025 has been a different story so far. The company’s stock price plummeted to a 52-week low of $106.50 on February 5, after releasing its earnings report for the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on December 28. This represents a substantial decline from the 52-week high of $227.30 reached in March of the previous year.

By the end of February, AMD’s stock had dipped further, closing at $99.51 on Thursday, down 4.99% from the previous day. This raises questions about whether the decline presents a buying opportunity or if the earnings report revealed concerns that investors should be aware of.

The decline in AMD’s stock price following its Q4 earnings report was partly due to the company’s data center revenue failing to meet Wall Street’s expectations. As AI systems are typically built in data centers, this segment is a key indicator of AMD’s success in the AI market. Although the company reported record data center revenue of $3.9 billion in Q4, representing a 69% increase from the previous year, it fell short of Wall Street’s expectations of $4.2 billion. Furthermore, AMD’s management forecast a 7% decline in revenue for the first quarter, citing seasonality, which raised concerns among investors that the company’s AI sales may be weakening.

However, a closer examination of the numbers reveals that AMD’s forecasted revenue of $7.1 billion for the first quarter represents a nearly 30% increase from the same period in 2024, when the company reported $5.5 billion in sales. Additionally, the 7% decline forecast for the first quarter is not unusual, given that the company experienced an 11% quarter-over-quarter decline in the same period last year.