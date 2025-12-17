Bitcoin Slides Toward Support as ETF Outflows and Derivatives Caution Weigh on Sentiment

Key Moments

Bitcoin traded below $87,000 on Wednesday after rejecting a key trendline and sliding nearly 7%, retesting support at $85,569.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $277.09 million in outflows on Tuesday for a second straight session, while Matrixport-linked wallets moved 4,000 BTC to Binance.

CME Bitcoin futures open interest hovered near annual lows at 124,000 BTC, while muted futures premiums pointed to weak institutional conviction.

Institutional Flows Turn Negative

Bitcoin (BTC) remained under pressure on Wednesday, trading below $87,000 and hovering near a key technical support zone. Importantly, a sustained daily close below this area could accelerate downside risks. Meanwhile, weakening institutional demand and fresh selling signals from large holders have further clouded the near-term outlook.

According to SoSoValue data, spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded net outflows of $277.09 million on Tuesday. This marked the second consecutive day of withdrawals, underscoring a clear pullback in institutional participation. As a result, continued or accelerating outflows could intensify selling pressure and prolong the current correction.

Matrixport-Linked Wallets Shift Bitcoin to Binance

At the same time, on-chain data from Lookonchain showed that two wallets linked to Matrixport transferred a combined 4,000 BTC—worth roughly $347.56 million—to Binance on Wednesday. Market participants often view such large transfers to centralized exchanges as a potential prelude to selling, which can weigh on sentiment as traders anticipate rising available supply.

Flow / Positioning Indicator Detail Timing Spot Bitcoin ETF net flow $277.09 million outflow Tuesday Matrixport-linked BTC transfer 4,000 BTC ($347.56 million) to Binance Wednesday CME Bitcoin futures open interest 124,000 BTC (near annual lows) Last week (per K33 Research)

Derivatives Market Signals Apathy, Not Panic

Meanwhile, a report from K33 Research released on Tuesday highlighted subdued activity across CME Bitcoin futures. The firm noted that open interest remained near annual lows at 124,000 BTC, while futures premiums stayed compressed. Together, these signals suggest that traders have largely refrained from increasing BTC exposure.

Moreover, the report pointed to Bitcoin’s ongoing underperformance relative to equities and the approach of year-end as key reasons behind the lack of enthusiasm. At the same time, leveraged Bitcoin ETFs continued to see position reductions. Notably, exposure in BITX trended back toward its monthly opening level, falling below 35,000 BTC.

Overall, the data point to institutional indifference rather than outright stress, with Bitcoin consolidating as larger players wait for a clearer catalyst before re-entering the market.

Technical Outlook: Deeper Pullback Remains a Risk

From a technical standpoint, Bitcoin’s latest decline followed a clear rejection at a descending trendline drawn from multiple highs since early October. After turning lower on Friday, BTC dropped nearly 7% and revisited the $85,569 support level on Monday.

Although buyers stepped in at that level and triggered a modest rebound on Tuesday, momentum remained fragile. By Wednesday, BTC traded near $86,700, still below trendline resistance and uncomfortably close to key support.

Notably, the $85,569 zone carries added importance because it aligns with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Therefore, a daily close below this threshold could open the door for a deeper move toward the psychologically significant $80,000 level.

Price / Indicator Level / Reading Implication Recent low retest $85,569 support Key zone aligned with 78.6% Fibonacci retracement Current trading zone (Wednesday) Around $86,700 Below descending trendline resistance Upside Fibonacci target $94,253 (61.8% retracement) Potential resistance if recovery gains traction

Momentum indicators continue to favor sellers. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 39, well below the neutral 50 level, indicating building bearish momentum. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines are converging, and a downside crossover would further reinforce the negative bias.

However, if buyers regain control and push BTC higher, the chart still allows room for a recovery toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near $94,253.

Crypto Market Basics: Bitcoin, Altcoins, Stablecoins and Dominance

To provide context, the following section outlines key concepts that shape the broader digital asset market.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and functions as a decentralized digital currency. Its design prevents any single individual, group, or institution from exercising control, thereby removing the need for traditional financial intermediaries.

What are Altcoins?

Altcoins refer to all cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin. While some market participants exclude Ethereum from this category, others view both Bitcoin and Ethereum as foundational networks. Under this framework, Litecoin stands as the first altcoin, having launched as a fork of the Bitcoin protocol with targeted improvements.

What are Stablecoins?

Stablecoins aim to maintain a stable value by pegging their price to an underlying asset such as the U.S. dollar. Issuers back these tokens with reserves or manage supply algorithmically, allowing investors to move funds efficiently while avoiding the volatility common in other crypto assets.

What is Bitcoin Dominance?

Bitcoin dominance measures Bitcoin’s share of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization. Investors often use this metric to gauge relative interest in BTC versus the broader altcoin market.

Historically, rising Bitcoin dominance has coincided with periods leading into or during bull markets, when investors favor established assets. Conversely, declining dominance often signals capital rotation into altcoins, a shift that can precede strong rallies across alternative tokens.