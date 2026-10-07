Micron Union Wins Strike Mandate in Taiwan

Key Moments

Micron’s Taoyuan union said 1,994 members, or 99% of those voting, approved authorization to strike over a bonus-related dispute.

The union said the timing and details of any strike were still being discussed, following failed mediation in September.

Taiwan remains a key production base for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory chips, and a strike could heighten supply concerns in a tight memory market.

Strike Authorization at Micron’s Largest Taiwan Hub

A union representing Micron Technology workers in Taiwan said on Wednesday it had obtained member approval to launch a strike over disagreements tied to the company’s bonus structure, deepening an ongoing labor dispute at the chipmaker’s largest manufacturing base.

The union covers employees at Micron’s facilities in the northern city of Taoyuan. According to the union, 1,994 members voted in favor of strike authorization, representing 99% of those who cast ballots. The union added that the specific plan for any work stoppage, including when it might begin, was still being deliberated.

Strategic Role of Taiwan in Micron’s Supply Chain

Taiwan serves as an important production hub for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products, which are critical components in AI servers. The union warned that any labor action could intensify worries over supply availability in a memory-chip market it described as already tight.

Workforce and Union Coverage

Micron employs about 15,000 people in Taiwan, with separate unions representing staff at its Taoyuan and Taichung sites. Mediation efforts between management and the Taoyuan union concluded without an agreement in September, while talks with the Taichung union were still in progress.

Together, the Taoyuan and Taichung unions represent more than 80% of Micron’s workforce in Taiwan, according to the unions.

Location / Item Detail Total Micron employees in Taiwan About 15,000 Unions’ coverage of Taiwan workforce More than 80% Taoyuan strike vote – members in favor 1,994 Taoyuan strike vote – share of ballots cast 99% Taiwan bonus amount per eligible employee T$1 million Implied FX rate $1 = 31.8610 Taiwan dollars

Bonus Rewards at the Center of the Dispute

Micron announced in September a fiscal 2026 rewards program covering more than 60,000 employees worldwide, characterizing the period as an “extraordinary year” for the company. As part of that plan, eligible employees in Taiwan were to receive a T$1 million ($31,386.33) cash bonus.

However, the Taoyuan union argued that the reward plan did not resolve its central demand for a permanent profit-sharing framework. The union also criticized Micron for unveiling the rewards package while mediation with the union was ongoing, saying the company moved forward without first reaching an agreement with labor representatives.

($1 = 31.8610 Taiwan dollars)