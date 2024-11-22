Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Avnet Inc announces $0.33 quarterly dividend

Avnet Inc announces $0.33 quarterly dividend

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: November 22, 2024

Avnet Inc (NASDAQ: AVT), a global technology distributor and solutions provider, said on Thursday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on December 18th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 4th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Avnet Inc (AVT) closed 1.53% ($0.81) higher at $53.73 on Nasdaq on Thursday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The stock has rebounded from a two-month low of $51.78, which it registered on Wednesday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $4.671 billion.

The shares of Avnet Inc (AVT) went up 21.21% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 6.61% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 3 out of 4 surveyed investment analysts had rated Avnet Inc’s stock as “Hold”, while 1 – as “Sell”. The median price target on the stock stands at $54.00, which translates into a 0.50% upside compared to the closing price on Thursday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $58.00.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News