C.H. Robinson Falls as $5.8B RXO Acquisition Weighs

Key Moments

CH Robinson Worldwide stock fell 7.4% in pre-market trading following the announcement of a $5.8 billion stock-and-cash acquisition of RXO Inc.

About 43% of the purchase price will be paid in CHRW shares and the rest in debt-financed cash, raising dilution and leverage concerns.

Management expects the transaction to be accretive to adjusted EPS within nine months of closing and mid-teens accretive by 2028, assuming $300 million in net run-rate cost synergies.

Deal Announcement Triggers Share Price Weakness

Shares of CH Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) dropped 7.4% in pre-market trading after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire RXO Inc. in a stock-and-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.8 billion. The combined logistics business is expected to have a value of more than $25 billion once the deal is completed.

Under the terms of the agreement, RXO shareholders will receive $17.25 in cash plus 0.0856 shares of CHRW stock for each RXO share owned. This consideration represents a 27% premium to RXO’s 90-day volume-weighted average price. The sizable premium, funded in part through new CHRW equity issuance, is a central factor behind the current selling pressure in CH Robinson shares.

Transaction Structure and Financing

The financial structure of the acquisition is a primary source of concern for CHRW investors. Approximately 43% of the total purchase price will be paid in CHRW stock, resulting in immediate dilution for existing shareholders. The remaining portion of the consideration will be paid in cash and financed with new debt.

To support the cash component, CH Robinson has arranged a bridge financing facility with Morgan Stanley. This incremental leverage, combined with the equity component, is contributing to investor unease around the short-term impact on the balance sheet and per-share metrics.

Deal Metric Detail Total transaction value Approximately $5.8 billion Form of consideration Cash and CHRW stock Cash per RXO share $17.25 Stock per RXO share 0.0856 shares of CHRW Premium to RXO 90-day VWAP 27% Stock portion of total consideration Roughly 43% Combined enterprise value Exceeding $25 billion Bridge financing provider Morgan Stanley

Leverage, Buybacks, and Earnings Outlook

Management has indicated that share repurchases will be suspended until leverage returns to the company’s target range of 1.75x to 2.25x net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which is expected by the end of 2028. The pause in buybacks removes a potential support for the stock in the near term.

CH Robinson projects that the acquisition will be accretive to adjusted earnings per share within nine months of closing. By 2028, the company expects the transaction to be mid-teens accretive to adjusted EPS, assuming it can achieve $300 million in net run-rate cost synergies. Analysts note that delivering on these synergy targets involves substantial execution risk, particularly in light of CHRW’s current valuation.

Market Backdrop and Analyst Perspective

The broader equity market did little to offset the stock’s weakness. The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and NASDAQ were described as essentially flat on the day. A weaker-than-expected September jobs report, with payrolls coming in well below consensus, added a modest macro headwind for cyclical industrial names such as CHRW. However, the movement in CH Robinson shares is being driven primarily by the deal news rather than macroeconomic developments.

Despite the negative initial reaction, Wells Fargo reiterated its Buy rating on CH Robinson, signaling that it continues to view the long-term strategic logic of the acquisition as sound.

Investor Repricing and Strategic Ambitions

The pre-market decline in CHRW reflects a typical acquirer discount, as investors adjust valuations to reflect near-term dilution, increased leverage, a pause in share repurchases, and the integration risks associated with absorbing a significant competitor. At the same time, management maintains that the combined platform will reshape the North American third-party logistics landscape and deliver meaningful long-term value for shareholders.