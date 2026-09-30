Moderna Shares Sink After Citi Downgrade and Legal Setback

Key Moments

Moderna stock is down nearly 5.9% in pre-market trading after Citi cut its rating to Sell.

Citi raised its price target to $80 from $60, still implying roughly 60% downside from Tuesday’s close.

A Delaware federal court on September 28 denied Moderna’s motion to dismiss a Monsanto patent infringement case, adding legal uncertainty.

Analyst Downgrade Drives Pre-Market Weakness

Investing.com — Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is under pressure in pre-open trading, with shares sliding nearly 5.9% after Citi shifted its stance on the biotech company to Sell. The investment bank set a new price target of $80 – increased from a prior $60 – but the updated level still signals substantial downside from where the stock finished on Tuesday.

Citi analyst Geoff Meacham led the downgrade, lifting his target to $80 from $60 while warning that even this higher figure suggests about 60% downside relative to the most recent closing price. In a note to clients, Meacham highlighted valuation concerns, stating that the firm struggles “to justify the valuation through public-company comparisons or pipeline [net present value].”

Shift in Analyst Sentiment

The move from Citi carries added significance because Moderna previously had only two sell recommendations among roughly two dozen analysts tracking the stock. Citi’s downgrade therefore represents a notable change in institutional sentiment toward the name and its recent rally.

Patent Litigation Adds to Investor Concerns

Moderna is also contending with rising legal risk. On September 28, a Delaware federal court rejected the company’s motion to dismiss a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Bayer’s Monsanto division. The complaint centers on alleged unauthorized use of mRNA-related intellectual property, injecting further uncertainty into the outlook for a company that has already been scrutinized for what many view as a premium valuation.

Recent Rally Sets the Backdrop

The latest negative catalysts arrive after a powerful advance in Moderna shares. The stock has surged since August 19, when the company reported positive late-stage trial results for its personalized cancer vaccine intismeran autogene. The therapy, when used in combination with Merck’s Keytruda, met targets in more than 1,100 patients with higher-risk or advanced melanoma. That news propelled the shares to a 223% gain from that point.

Market Context and Peer Performance

Broader equity indices are offering little support. The Nasdaq is described as essentially unchanged, while the S&P 500 is only marginally positive, providing no strong macro tailwind to offset the company-specific selling in Moderna.

Sentiment across the mRNA universe is mixed. CanSino Biologics and related Hong Kong-listed companies have rallied on optimism surrounding Moderna’s upcoming ESMO data presentation for its intismeran therapy, which is being co-developed with Merck. However, that enthusiasm has not translated into pre-market buying interest for Moderna in the U.S.

Valuation, Legal Risks, and Market Backdrop Converge

Investors are now reassessing whether Moderna’s dramatic climb from a 52-week low of $22.28 to near $209 can be maintained without clearer, near-term commercial or regulatory drivers to justify its valuation.

Factor Details Citi rating change Downgraded to Sell New Citi price target $80 (up from $60), implying roughly 60% downside from Tuesday’s close Pre-market move Stock sliding nearly 5.9% in pre-open trading 52-week low vs recent level From $22.28 to near $209 Key legal development Delaware federal court on September 28 denied motion to dismiss Monsanto patent suit Recent performance driver Positive late-stage results for intismeran autogene with Merck’s Keytruda in more than 1,100 melanoma patients

Combined, the high-conviction downgrade on valuation grounds, unresolved patent litigation, and a largely flat broader market have pushed Moderna shares sharply lower in pre-market trading, as market participants reconsider the durability of the stock’s recent surge.