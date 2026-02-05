Chevron Restructures Top Leadership Roles

Key Moments

Chevron announced a series of executive changes that will take effect in 2026, alongside multiple retirements of long-serving leaders.

Key roles in corporate business development, investor relations, supply and trading, and strategy will transition to internal successors on specified effective dates.

Several executives involved in Hess asset integration and shale operations will shift responsibilities, with some remaining as advisors through their retirement dates.

Leadership Transition Overview

Chevron Corp on Thursday detailed a broad reshuffle of its senior leadership team, setting out changes that will take effect in 2026. The moves involve the planned retirement of several long-tenured executives and the elevation of internal candidates into prominent roles overseeing strategy, trading, and corporate business development.

The leadership adjustments are unfolding as the company continues integrating Hess assets and operates in an energy environment characterized by fluctuating oil prices, heightened capital discipline, and increasing investor attention on financial returns.

Business Development and Investor Relations Changes

Frank Mount, president of corporate business development, will retire in November after a 33-year career at Chevron. He will be succeeded by Jake Spiering, currently serving as director of investor relations. Spiering is scheduled to assume the role of president of corporate business development on August 1.

Following that change, investor relations leadership will also transition. Jeanine Wai will become director of investor relations, effective April 1.

Role Outgoing Executive Incoming Executive Effective Date / Timing President, Corporate Business Development Frank Mount (retiring in November after 33 years) Jake Spiering Spiering to assume role August 1 Director, Investor Relations Jake Spiering (moving to business development) Jeanine Wai Effective April 1

Supply, Trading, and Strategy Realignments

Chevron also announced leadership changes in supply and trading. Patricia Leigh, president of supply and trading, will retire in July after 35 years with the company.

Her role will be taken over by Molly Laegeler, currently chief strategy officer. Laegeler will become president of supply and trading on March 1 and will oversee supply, logistics, and trading activities.

The shift in strategy leadership will follow Laegeler’s move. Kevin Lyon, who is leading the integration of Hess, will succeed Laegeler as chief strategy officer, effective March 1.

Role Outgoing Executive Incoming Executive Effective Date / Timing President, Supply and Trading Patricia Leigh (retiring in July after 35 years) Molly Laegeler Effective March 1 Chief Strategy Officer Molly Laegeler (moving to supply and trading) Kevin Lyon Effective March 1

Shale and Tight Operations Leadership Shift

Additional changes are planned in Chevron’s shale and tight portfolio. Bruce Niemeyer, president of shale and tight, will retire in October after 26 years at the company.

He will be succeeded by Gerbert Schoonman, who will step into the role effective April 1. Niemeyer will remain with Chevron as a senior executive advisor through October, providing continuity during the transition.