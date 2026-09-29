Euro Holds Narrow Range as Dollar Strength Keeps Pair Low

Key Moments

EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1365-1.1370 in Asian trade, hovering just above its lowest level since July 28.

Firm expectations for additional Fed tightening and multi-year highs in U.S. bond yields continue to underpin USD strength.

ECB President Lagarde’s support for a measured policy path tempers expectations for aggressive rate hikes in the Eurozone.

Dollar Strength Keeps EUR/USD Under Pressure

The EUR/USD pair is trading in a tight band around the 1.1365-1.1370 area during the Asian session on Tuesday, holding just above the low reached on Monday, which was the weakest level since July 28. Market participants appear reluctant to commit to new positions, preferring to monitor developments related to the Middle East situation before taking fresh directional exposure.

US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian offer that would have halted hostilities and reopened the Strait of Hormuz immediately in exchange for acceptance of Tehran’s conditions. At the same time, media reports indicated that Trump was willing to consider easing sanctions on Iran and releasing frozen Iranian assets in return for tangible progress on the country’s nuclear program. Despite these mixed signals, the broader backdrop continues to favor the US Dollar, suggesting that downside risks remain dominant for EUR/USD.

Fed Outlook and Yields Support the Greenback

The Federal Reserve has signaled the likelihood of one additional rate hike before year-end, following the widely anticipated 25 basis points increase delivered earlier this month – the first such move in more than three years. Ongoing concerns about inflation pressures driven by energy costs are bolstering expectations for further Fed tightening and are pushing US bond yields to their highest levels in years.

Elevated yields are helping the Dollar hold near the two-month peak reached last Thursday, reinforcing the bearish bias for EUR/USD and supporting the view that the pair’s path of least resistance remains to the downside.

ECB’s Measured Tone Weighs on Euro

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told a European Parliament committee on Monday that a measured policy stance is still appropriate, noting that there is currently no sign of energy prices feeding through into faster wage growth. By challenging market expectations for a more forceful rate-hiking cycle, Lagarde’s remarks are limiting enthusiasm for the Euro.

This cautious tone from the ECB argues against assuming that EUR/USD has already found a durable floor and suggests investors should be wary about positioning for any substantial rebound in the near term.

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the short-term bias for EUR/USD remains to the downside. A clear and sustained break below horizontal support at 1.1350 would strengthen the bearish case and open the door to additional losses.

Key EUR/USD Technical Levels Level Comment Immediate support 1.1350 Horizontal support – break needed to confirm further downside Next support 1.1325 Year-to-date low from June Psychological support 1.1300 Round-number level below YTD low Initial resistance 1.1460 Supply zone likely to attract fresh selling interest Psychological resistance 1.1500 Key round number above the 1.1460 zone Major moving average cap 1.1557 Approximate 200-day SMA level seen limiting gains

Should the pair slide beneath 1.1350, spot prices could retreat toward the year-to-date trough near 1.1325 recorded in June, with 1.1300 as the next notable downside target. On the upside, any recovery attempts are expected to encounter selling pressure around the 1.1460 resistance area. A break above that zone could allow EUR/USD to test the 1.1500 psychological handle, although rallies are likely to remain contained below the 200-day simple moving average, currently around 1.1557.

Euro: Structure, Policy, and Key Drivers

What is the Euro?

The Euro is the currency used by the 20 member states of the European Union that form the Eurozone. It is described as the second most heavily traded currency globally, behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with average daily turnover of more than $2.2 trillion.

The EUR/USD pair is identified as the most actively traded currency pair worldwide, representing an estimated 30% of all transactions. Other major Euro pairs noted are EUR/JPY at 4%, EUR/GBP at 3%, and EUR/AUD at 2%.

The Role of the ECB

The European Central Bank (ECB), headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, serves as the central bank for the Eurozone. It is responsible for setting interest rates and conducting monetary policy for the currency bloc.

The ECB’s main mandate is to maintain price stability, which involves controlling inflation or supporting growth when necessary. Its primary mechanism for doing so is adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates – or expectations of higher rates – generally support the Euro, while lower rates tend to weigh on the currency.

Monetary policy decisions are made by the ECB Governing Council at meetings held eight times per year. The Council consists of the heads of the national central banks of Eurozone countries and six permanent members, including ECB President Christine Lagarde.

Impact of Inflation Data on the Euro

Inflation in the Euro area is measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which is an important metric for the Euro. When inflation rises more than anticipated, especially above the ECB’s 2% target, it increases pressure on the ECB to raise interest rates to keep price growth under control.

Higher relative interest rates compared to other major economies tend to make Eurozone assets more attractive to global investors, which can support the Euro’s value.

Economic Indicators and the Euro

A range of economic data releases can influence the Euro’s direction by providing insight into the health of the Eurozone economy. These include GDP figures, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, labor market data, and consumer confidence surveys.

Stronger-than-expected data generally favors the Euro, as it can attract capital inflows and lead the ECB to adopt a more hawkish policy stance. Conversely, weaker data typically exerts downward pressure on the currency. Economic releases from Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are particularly important, as these four economies account for 75% of the Eurozone’s total output.

Trade Balance and Currency Performance

The trade balance, which measures the difference between export revenues and import expenditures over a given period, is another key driver for the Euro. A positive trade balance, where exports exceed imports, tends to support the currency due to increased demand from foreign buyers.

When a region exports highly sought-after goods and services, the resulting demand for its currency can cause it to appreciate. Conversely, a negative trade balance can weigh on the currency over time.