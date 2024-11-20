Merck increases quarterly dividend to $0.81

Merck & Company Inc (NYSE: MRK) said on Tuesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.81 per share of common stock.

The latter represents an increase of 5.19% compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share.

The dividend will be paid on January 8th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 16th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Merck & Company Inc (MRK) closed 0.02% ($0.02) lower at $96.54 in New York on Tuesday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $244.211 billion.

The shares of Merck & Company Inc (MRK) went down 1.74% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have retreated 11.45% so far this year.