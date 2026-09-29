Apple Shares Stall Below Zone Ahead of Q4 Earnings

Key Moments

Apple reported Q3 FY2026 revenue of $109.4 billion and diluted EPS of $2.02, extending its earnings beat streak to nine consecutive quarters.

AAPL is trading at $337.21 on the tokenized Binance market, holding below key resistance around $341-$345 despite record iPhone and Services performance.

High valuation multiples and a $250 million Siri settlement leave the October 29 Q4 earnings report as the key catalyst for a move beyond the current range.

Record Q3 Fundamentals Contrast With Stalled Price Action

Apple closed Q3 FY2026 with standout financial results. Revenue reached $109.4 billion, an increase of 16% year-over-year. Diluted earnings per share came in at $2.02, surpassing analyst expectations of $1.89 and extending Apple’s run of consecutive earnings beats to nine quarters.

iPhone revenue rose 22% to $54.3 billion, while Services set a new record at $30.7 billion, supported by 1.5 billion paid subscriptions. By fundamental metrics, the company delivered a powerful quarter.

Despite this, AAPL is trading at $337.21 on the tokenized Binance market, down about 1% on the day after touching a 24-hour high of $343.06 before sellers took control. The stock is roughly 2% below its 52-week high of $345.34, a level that continues to cap the upside.

Traders following the name on Blockchain.news have seen this setup before: very strong reported results, guidance that signals slower growth ahead, and a new overhang in the form of a $250 million Siri class-action settlement. Q4 guidance points to revenue growth of just 9-11% compared with 16% in Q3, while the settlement intersects the company’s AI narrative at the same time Apple is rolling out its first foldable iPhone Duo and the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The bull case remains intact, but the trade is no longer cheap.

Technical Picture Signals Consolidation, Not Breakout

The short-term technical backdrop is constructive but not aggressively bullish. AAPL is trading above all major moving averages, with the 50-day simple moving average at $322.82 providing a strong underlying support zone.

Price action is currently squeezed between the 7-day SMA at $338.67 and the 20-day SMA at $335.68. This narrowing range indicates that momentum is slowing instead of accelerating.

The MACD histogram has flattened near zero, pointing to exhausted momentum from the prior advance. The relative strength index sits at 58.75, a neutral reading that signals neither overbought nor oversold conditions and offers no strong directional edge.

Bollinger Band positioning at 0.60 places AAPL in the upper-middle of its recent band structure, with the upper band at $343.10 functioning as an effective cap. Order-flow metrics lean bearish: the taker buy/sell ratio is at 0.64, indicating that sell orders are outpacing buy orders on an hourly basis. Among top traders, positioning is 52% short versus 48% long, and open interest has dropped 1.73% over the past 24 hours, suggesting positions are being reduced rather than expanded.

Technical Indicator Level / Value Interpretation Last price (tokenized Binance) $337.21 Trading below recent highs and key resistance 24-hour high $343.06 Failed breakout attempt near upper Bollinger Band 52-week high $345.34 Major resistance ceiling 7-day SMA $338.67 Near-term resistance band 20-day SMA $335.68 Short-term support area 50-day SMA $322.82 Primary trend support RSI 58.75 Neutral; no extreme conditions Bollinger Band upper $343.10 Acting as near-term cap Taker buy/sell ratio 0.64 Sell pressure outweighing buys Open interest (24h change) -1.73% Position trimming, not accumulation ATR $4.69 Indicates potential for large daily moves

Key levels are clearly defined. Immediate resistance sits at $341.18, followed by a stronger barrier at $345.15. On the downside, $335.12 is the first notable support, with a deeper line at $333.03. A daily close below $333 would shift the chart from constructive to neutral-to-bearish, creating room for a move toward the $322-$324 area. Given the average true range of $4.69, such a move can occur in a very short window when conviction returns.

Rich Valuation Leaves Little Room for Error

From a valuation standpoint, Apple commands a premium multiple that requires continued flawless execution, especially for traders focused on value. The trailing price-to-earnings ratio is approximately 38-39x, which stands 53% above Apple’s 10-year average P/E of 25. The forward P/E is around 35-37x, depending on the specific earnings estimate used.

For comparison, the article notes Microsoft at roughly 25x forward earnings and Alphabet near 23x, underscoring the valuation premium embedded in AAPL. That premium rests on the assumption that AI-linked Services growth and the hardware refresh cycle continue to perform strongly.

Profitability metrics support the bullish narrative. Gross margin in the most recent quarter was 48.65%, near peak levels. Operating margin measured 33.17%, and return on equity was close to 149%. Consensus for the full year points to EPS of approximately $8.85 and revenue of $477 billion, implying around 18.6% EPS growth and 14.7% revenue growth year-over-year, which is notable given the company’s market capitalization of about $5 trillion.