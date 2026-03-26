WTI Crude Holds Above $91, Eyes 200-Hour EMA Level

Key Moments

WTI Crude Oil trades near $91.00, up about 0.60% on the day, maintaining a second straight session of gains.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and concerns around the Strait of Hormuz are providing support to prices.

A break above the 200-hour EMA near $91.45 is seen as a key technical trigger for further upside toward the mid-$92s.

Market Overview

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil is extending its positive tone for a second consecutive session on Thursday, although the current advance shows limited momentum. Prices are trading around the $91.00 level, representing an intraday gain of nearly 0.60%. The move is underpinned by persistent uncertainty surrounding the conflict in the Middle East.

Reports indicate that, despite ceasefire-related comments from US President Donald Trump, Iran has publicly dismissed suggestions of active negotiations and has reportedly put forward extensive conditions for de-escalating the broader regional confrontation. In addition, the deployment of more US military personnel to the area is being interpreted as heightening the risk of further tension. This, combined with the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, is helping to sustain a supportive backdrop for Crude Oil prices.

Technical Picture: Focus on the 200-Hour EMA

From a technical standpoint, traders are closely watching the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average, located near $91.45. A push and hold above this level is viewed as an important confirmation point for intraday buyers.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains in positive territory, with the MACD line just above its signal line and a narrowing histogram. This configuration indicates that upside pressure has moderated but remains constructive following the recent climb from the mid-$80s.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 61, signaling firm bullish momentum without entering overbought conditions. This aligns with a continuation bias while still allowing room for short-term pullbacks.

Key Levels: Support and Resistance

Initial resistance is identified in the $91.45 area, defined by the 200-hour EMA. A sustained break above this band is expected to clear the way for a potential move toward the mid-$92s.

On the downside, immediate support is seen at $90.30. Below that, a more significant support zone is located around $89.50, which coincides with the area where the latest upward impulse began to accelerate. A break under $89.50 would be considered a deterioration of the current bullish setup and could open the path toward the next demand region in the $88.50–$88.00 range.

As long as prices hold above $90.30, the near-term bias remains skewed toward another test of the $91.00 figure and the $91.40-91.45 resistance zone.

Level Price Area Technical Significance Immediate Resistance $91.45 200-hour EMA; key trigger for intraday bulls Upside Target Mid-$92s Potential objective after a sustained break above $91.45 Initial Support $90.30 First downside level maintaining bullish bias Major Support $89.50 Base of latest impulse higher; loss would weaken bullish structure Next Demand Zone $88.50–$88.00 Area exposed on a break below $89.50

WTI Oil: Common Questions

What is WTI Oil?

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

What factors drive the price of WTI Oil?

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

How does inventory data impact the price of WTI Oil?

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

How does OPEC influence the price of WTI Oil?

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.