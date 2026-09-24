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Home » Stock Market News » Olive Garden Slump Drags Darden Shares Lower Post-Q1

Olive Garden Slump Drags Darden Shares Lower Post-Q1

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
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Key Moments

  • Darden Restaurants shares fell 4.1% in pre-market trading after fiscal first-quarter 2027 results, as Olive Garden same-restaurant sales grew only 1.1%.
  • Total sales increased 5.1% to $3.2 billion and diluted EPS was $2.05, in line with consensus estimates.
  • Management reaffirmed, rather than raised, full-year FY2027 guidance, targeting EPS of $11.10–$11.35 and total sales of $13.60–$13.75 billion.

Olive Garden Miss Undercuts Headline Results

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) traded sharply lower in pre-open activity, with the stock down 4.1% after the company reported its fiscal first-quarter 2027 results before the market open. The main source of pressure came from Olive Garden, the company’s largest brand and primary revenue driver, which delivered same-restaurant sales growth of only 1.1% on a fiscal calendar basis.

That performance fell below analysts’ projections, which had called for same-restaurant sales expansion in a 1.3%–2.0% range. The shortfall at Olive Garden overshadowed otherwise solid top- and bottom-line numbers and weighed on sentiment toward the stock.

Headline Metrics: Solid but Not Enough

Darden reported total sales of $3.2 billion, an increase of 5.1%. Reported diluted EPS came in at $2.05, matching consensus expectations. However, investors focused far more on the composition of the growth rather than the headline figures themselves.

MetricResult
Total sales$3.2 billion
Sales growth5.1%
Reported diluted EPS$2.05
Olive Garden same-restaurant sales growth1.1%
LongHorn Steakhouse same-restaurant sales growth6.2%

Brand Performance Divergence Widens

A key issue for investors remained the growing gap between Darden’s two largest concepts. Olive Garden posted just 1.1% same-store sales growth, while LongHorn Steakhouse delivered a significantly stronger 6.2% increase. This divergence continued a pattern of brand-level bifurcation that has persisted across several quarters and is increasingly central to the Darden equity story.

Guidance Reaffirmation Disappoints Expectations

Another source of disappointment was management’s decision to simply reaffirm its full-year FY2027 outlook instead of raising it, which had been the baseline expectation among many on Wall Street. Darden maintained its guidance for EPS of $11.10–$11.35 and total sales of $13.60–$13.75 billion.

FY2027 GuidanceRange
EPS$11.10–$11.35
Total sales$13.60–$13.75 billion

Given the in-line EPS print for the quarter and the Olive Garden same-store miss, the lack of an upward revision to guidance was interpreted as a conservative signal on the forward earnings trajectory.

Analyst Positioning Ahead of Earnings

Before the results, KeyBanc had already moved to a more cautious stance on Olive Garden’s near-term performance. The firm had reduced its estimate for Olive Garden same-restaurant sales and trimmed its fiscal first-quarter EPS forecast, while still keeping an Overweight rating on the stock and a $237 price target.

Market Backdrop Adds to Pressure

Darden’s post-earnings reaction unfolded against a weak broader equity backdrop. U.S. stocks were under pressure in pre-market trading, with the S&P 500 down 0.6%, the Dow Jones lower by 0.4%, and the Nasdaq off 1.0%. This macro risk-off tone added another headwind to a stock already dealing with company-specific concerns.

Consumer discretionary shares, including restaurant operators, were facing added scrutiny amid ongoing worries about how middle-income consumers are adjusting their dining-out habits in a higher-rate environment.

Investor Takeaway

In combination, an EPS result that only matched expectations, a notable miss in Olive Garden same-restaurant sales relative to forecasts, the continued outperformance of LongHorn Steakhouse, and management’s decision to reaffirm rather than raise FY2027 guidance all contributed to a sharp selloff in Darden stock in pre-market trading. The move erased gains built up in the days leading into the earnings release.

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