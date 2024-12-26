Spain producer prices rebound in November

Producer prices in Spain have snapped a 20-month streak of declines in November. Prices went up 0.9% year-on-year in November, following a 3.9% YoY drop in October.

Energy prices rebounded in November, rising 2.4% YoY, after a 12.9% YoY decrease in October, data by the National Statistics Institute showed.

Prices in the country continued to surge for capital goods (1.9% YoY versus 1.8% YoY in October) and for consumer goods (0.5% YoY versus 1.4% YoY in October).

Conversely, prices continued to decrease for intermediate goods (-0.9% YoY versus -1.3% YoY in October).

And, excluding energy costs, producer prices went up 0.2% YoY in November, after a revised up 0.4% YoY increase in October.

In month-over-month terms, producer prices in Spain rose 2.7% in November.