QatarEnergy Warns Shipping Snags Threaten LNG Roadmap

Key Moments

QatarEnergy targets first North Field East LNG train startup in the first half of 2027, with later trains dependent on Strait of Hormuz shipping flows.

Damage at Ras Laffan has sidelined about 17% of Qatar’s LNG capacity, including two LNG trains that may require up to three years to repair.

Golden Pass LNG in Texas shipped its first cargo in April and is expected to reach 18 million metric tons per year when all three trains are fully operational.

North Field Expansion Schedule Hinges on Hormuz Access

QatarEnergy plans to bring the first liquefied natural gas train from its North Field East (NFE) expansion into operation in the first half of 2027. However, the timing of subsequent trains remains uncertain due to disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, according to CEO and energy minister Saad al-Kaabi.

Kaabi said essential equipment for the NFE build-out has been unable to reach Qatar because of the disruption. He spoke at the Qatar Economic Forum Special Edition in New York on Sunday.

Multiple NFE trains are scheduled to come online in 2027, while the adjacent North Field South development is planned to commence production in 2028.

Ras Laffan Damage Curbs LNG Output

Qatar is working to repair damage at its Ras Laffan LNG export complex following attacks that removed about 17% of the country’s LNG capacity from service. Two LNG trains at the site were hit and could require as long as three years to fully repair, Kaabi said.

In addition, a gas-to-liquids facility at Ras Laffan is undergoing repairs that are expected to be finished in the first quarter of 2027, he added.

Kaabi noted that Qatar is currently producing very little LNG. He said the country would be able to resume normal gas operations within weeks once the Strait of Hormuz is reopened.

Project and Capacity Overview

Project / Facility Location Key Details Timing / Capacity North Field East (NFE) – First LNG train Qatar First train of major LNG expansion Targeted startup in first half of 2027 North Field East (NFE) – Additional trains Qatar Further trains in NFE expansion Startups in 2027; timing subject to Strait of Hormuz disruption North Field South Qatar LNG expansion phase following NFE Expected to start production in 2028 Ras Laffan LNG trains (2 units) Qatar Damaged in attacks; part of roughly 17% capacity outage Repairs could take up to three years Ras Laffan gas-to-liquids plant Qatar Under repair following damage Repairs expected to be completed in Q1 2027 Golden Pass LNG – Train 1 Texas, United States Joint venture between QatarEnergy and Exxon Mobil Started production in March; first LNG cargo shipped in April Golden Pass LNG – Trains 2 and 3 Texas, United States Additional trains at Golden Pass LNG Expected to be fully operational in 2027 Golden Pass LNG – Full project Texas, United States Export facility capacity when all trains are online Expected to produce 18 million metric tons per year when fully operational

Trading Ambitions and Export Route Constraints

Despite the operational challenges, Kaabi said QatarEnergy is continuing to build out its LNG trading portfolio and “expected to become the world’s largest LNG trader by a wide margin.”

At the same time, he dismissed the idea of rerouting gas exports via pipelines through neighboring states as an alternative to shipping LNG through the Strait of Hormuz. Kaabi said QatarEnergy had ruled out such pipeline options on both commercial and technical grounds.

On the Golden Pass LNG project in Texas, a joint venture with Exxon Mobil, Kaabi said the second and third trains are forecast to be fully operational in 2027. The facility shipped its first LNG cargo in April after initiating production from its first train in March, and is expected to reach an output of 18 million metric tons per year once all trains are running.

Kaabi reiterated that, upon the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Qatar would be positioned to restore normal gas operations within a matter of weeks, even though current LNG production remains very limited.