GOOGL Jumps as Upgrades & Antitrust Relief Lift Stock

Key Moments

Alphabet shares climb 2.4% in pre-market trading to $355.59 after multiple analyst price target increases.

Evercore data points to a rebound in Google’s search dominance, with 78% of survey respondents naming it their primary search engine in August 2026.

A recent U.S. federal court ruling avoids a forced divestiture of Google’s ad tech business, easing regulatory concerns.

Alphabet Rallies on Revised Targets and Strong Survey Data

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) advanced 2.4% in pre-market trading to $355.59 after a fresh wave of upbeat analyst commentary and data. Evercore analyst Mark Mahaney lifted his price target on the stock to $450 from $420 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing proprietary research that highlights a strengthening competitive position for Google Search.

According to Evercore’s tenth proprietary Search survey, 78% of respondents identified Google as their primary search engine in August 2026. This share has increased steadily over the last four quarters, recovering from a low of 70% seen in 2024 and early 2025. On the back of this trend, Mahaney increased his Search revenue growth forecasts for 2026, 2027, and 2028. His projections for Alphabet’s total revenue and operating income in 2028 now sit 4% to 5% above the wider Wall Street consensus.

Additional Price Target Hike and Regulatory Relief

Sentiment was further supported by Tigress Financial, which also raised its outlook on Alphabet. Tigress boosted its price target on GOOGL to $485 from $415, underscoring that more than one institutional research desk is revisiting the stock’s upside potential.

These upgrades follow a notable regulatory development. On September 16, a U.S. federal judge declined to require Google to spin off its advertising technology operations. Instead, the ruling called for the company to ease certain online ad bidding rules and to install an internal compliance monitor. Market participants are viewing this outcome as significantly less punitive than the breakup sought by the government.

Separately, a NICE Credit Rating report released today reaffirmed that Alphabet, along with other large U.S. technology firms, has the financial strength to maintain its artificial intelligence infrastructure investment strategy through 2028. This assessment offers additional comfort regarding Alphabet’s elevated capital expenditure plans.

Market Context and Valuation Snapshot

The broader equity market is modestly positive in pre-market trading, providing a constructive backdrop. The NASDAQ is up 0.4% and the S&P 500 is ahead by 0.1%. Even so, GOOGL’s advance is notably stronger than both benchmarks, indicating that the move is being driven by company-specific catalysts rather than a broad-based risk-on shift.

Despite the latest rally, Alphabet’s share price remains below its 52-week peak of $408.61, leaving a gap to prior highs that some investors may see as potential recovery room if positive sentiment and upward revisions persist.

Metric / Event Detail Pre-market price move +2.4% to $355.59 Evercore price target Raised to $450 from $420 (Buy rating reiterated) Tigress Financial price target Raised to $485 from $415 Google as primary search engine 78% of survey respondents in August 2026 Prior low for primary search share 70% in 2024 and early 2025 Evercore 2028 forecasts vs. Street Total revenue and operating income 4% – 5% above consensus 52-week high $408.61 NASDAQ pre-market +0.4% S&P 500 pre-market +0.1%

Cluster of Positive Catalysts Supports Rebound Narrative

The combination of Evercore’s data-backed upgrade, a separate target increase from Tigress Financial, a regulatory outcome that stopped short of forcing a divestiture, and a credit assessment that endorses Alphabet’s capacity to fund AI-related investments through 2028 has created a powerful set of near-term drivers for the stock.

Together, these elements are propelling GOOGL sharply higher in pre-market trading and bolstering the argument that the stock’s multi-month pullback from its May high could be nearing a turning point.